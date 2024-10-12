The RCCG Youth Province 1 has launched a three-month free transportation program, running from October 14 to December 6, 2024

In response to the rising economic hardship and fuel price increases in Nigeria, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Youth Province 1, has launched a three-month free transportation program for residents of Lagos and Ogun States.

The initiative, tagged “Free Bus To Work Powered By RCCG Youth Province 1”, will run from Monday, October 14 to December 6, 2024.

Recall that RCCG Youth Province 1 unveiled the initiative on September 23, 2024, in response to Nigeria’s rising inflation and transportation costs, The Punch reported.

Details of pick-up locations and schedule

Announcing the program through a post on its X.com account, the RCCG Youth Province 1 stated that the buses would operate from several key locations, providing free transportation from Mondays to Fridays.

The post outlined the pick-up points and schedules as follows:

Car Park C/Mowe Bus Stop to Law School, Victoria Island: 5:45 am, 6:00 am

Car Park C/Mowe Bus Stop to Berger/7Up Bus Stop: 6:00 am, 7:00 am, 8:00 am

RCCG Joseph Palace to CMS: 6:00 am

Mowe to Sagamu Interchange: 7:30 am

Agege to Ikeja: 7:00 am

Ikorodu to Maryland: 6:00 am

Return trips will begin at 5:30 pm from designated drop-off points.

In addition to easing transportation costs, the initiative offers spiritual care to passengers.

The post mentioned that every bus would provide a free copy of the RCCG’s Daily Open Heavens Devotional, enabling commuters to engage with spiritual content during their journeys.

An RCCG spokesperson stated:

“This initiative is in response to the economic challenges our nation is facing, and we want to provide both practical and spiritual support.

"Commuters can not only save on transportation but also receive spiritual encouragement through the devotionals.”

