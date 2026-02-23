Lagos State Government approves 13% fare increase for Bus Reform Initiative, effective March 2, 2026

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasizes balancing affordability and efficient public transportation amidst economic challenges

Inflation pressures prompt fare review, aiding Bus Operating Companies in maintaining service standards and operational costs

Lagos State - The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State Government has approved a 13 percent increase in fares across all Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) schemes, including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and standard routes.

The new fare structure will take effect from Monday, March 2, 2026.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the approval the increase a passionate appeal from regulated public transport operators.

Sanwo-Olu reassured commuters of the state commitment to balancing affordability with the need to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation across the state.

LAMATA Head Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, said the review is also in line with the previously approved annual fare review mechanism.

Ojelabi made this known in a statement issued via the agency’s X handle @Lamataonline, on Monday, February 23, 2026.

He explained that the review underscored by the persistent inflationary trends, with Nigeria's inflation rate closing 2025 at 15.2 percent.

“According to the state government, the adjustment is aimed at cushioning the impact of sustained economic challenges affecting public transport operations. The review is also in line with the previously approved annual fare review mechanism.”

The statement added:

“Bus Operating Companies (BOCs) have continued to grapple with rising operational costs, including increased expenses for vehicle maintenance, spare parts, and staff salaries, particularly following the implementation of the new national minimum wage structure.

“In a bid to maintain and improve service standards, operators are also investing in the procurement of new, cleaner, and more fuel-efficient buses to enhance passenger comfort and promote environmental sustainability.”

Lagosians react as Sanwo-olu increases BRT fare

@BenedictAdeyem3

I don't think increasing the fare is the solution, you guys should adopt world Best practices in mass transit management, maintenance and route optimization. You don't maintain your buses at all. Also renewable energy like CNG and electric buses is the future. The stress is much.

@olatunji_Godson

You guys should first work on having your buses effective! Look at this long queue that has been for hours yet so many buses not loading! Is there no regulation to how the buses operate within the terminals?

@dontonyp

And the increase would affect those who are always standing

