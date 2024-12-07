Pastor Leke Adeboye on Saturday disclosed that the RCCG, Joseph Palace, FESTAC, Lagos, spent N63m for fuel to run its free bus initiative

According to the pastor, the transportation service operates between Lagos and Ogun states and is accessible to all Nigerians within key routes irrespective of religious differences

The initiative is spearheaded by the church and is aimed at reducing the financial burden on Nigerians as economic hardship persists

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Joseph Palace, FESTAC, Lagos, has disclosed that fueling the free buses providing transportation between Lagos and Ogun states to Nigerians cost the church over N63 million in seven weeks.

RCCG spends N63 million on free bus service

The initiative, spearheaded by the church, involved 10 buses shuttling commuters between key routes in Lagos and Mowe in Ogun state.

Leke Adeboye, the pastor-in-charge of Youth Province One, Joseph Palace, FESTAC, Lagos, disclosed this to The Punch on Saturday, December 7.

He noted that RCCG ensured the welfare of drivers and volunteers who used the waiting period to preach messages from Open Heavens, the church’s daily devotional, which also cost N10 million.

Leke Adeboye further revealed that each bus carried 80 passengers per trip, completing two daily trips, five days a week.

Speaking further, Adeboye noted that this initiative saved each passenger an average of N40,000 weekly.

Leke Adeboye added:

“The buses were accessed by everyone, regardless of religion or social status. It was our way of easing the financial burden on Nigerians. Fueling alone cost over N63m.

“The free buses were entered by all, Nigerians and non-Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, atheists, Twitter warriors and abusers and accusers of the church. Students, military persons and everyone from all works of life.”

