The Redeemed Christian Church of God is offering free medical surgeries to celebrate Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s 83rd birthday

The initiative, part of the church’s CSR efforts, includes services like surgeries, dialysis, and consultations

Over nine million people have already benefited from the RCCG’s healthcare programs

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has unveiled a free medical surgery initiative to honor the 83rd birthday of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The program, organized under the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, aims to provide essential healthcare services to individuals in need.

Pastor Adeboye is one of the prominent and respected religious leaders in the country. Image FB/RCCG

Pastor Adeboye shows care for needy

Born on March 2, 1942, in Ifewara, Osun State, Pastor Adeboye will mark his 83rd birthday on Sunday.

To commemorate the occasion, the church has partnered with the Redeemer’s Health Centre (RHC) to deliver a range of medical services, including obstetrics and gynaecology, general and eye surgeries, dialysis sessions, consultations, and the distribution of reading glasses.

In a statement released by Pastor Leke Adeboye, the church outlined the details of the initiative, encouraging interested participants to register by contacting designated phone numbers or visiting the RHC premises.

The program reflects the RCCG’s ongoing commitment to addressing critical health needs within communities.

The statement read:

“Pastor Adeboye’s dedication to giving back to society is evident in the church’s numerous CSR initiatives, which have impacted over 166 million lives and executed over 990,000 projects.”

“We are committed to impacting lives across different sectors. Our CSR programs are designed to provide support and care to those in need, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

RCCG revives humanitarian tradition

Over the years, the RCCG’s health interventions have reached millions, with over nine million beneficiaries of free healthcare services and 33,052 completed healthcare projects.

The church has also established four intensive care units and centers in various locations, further solidifying its role in improving access to quality healthcare.

The free medical services program is a reflection of Pastor Adeboye’s lifelong mission to serve humanity and create meaningful change.

Through initiatives like this, the RCCG continues to demonstrate its dedication to uplifting communities and addressing pressing societal challenges.

