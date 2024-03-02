Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious activities in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - In Western cultures, birthday parties are often accompanied by colourful decorations such as balloons and music streamers.

Other popular traditions include opening presents or cards, having a special meal, eating cake, and going to the beach.

Adeboye has been the general overseer of RCCG since 1981. Photo credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Twitter

But for Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye who turns 82 on Saturday, March 2, 2024, what is paramount is winning souls for Christ — an act he has been doing everyday for at least 50 years.

Adeboye, fondly called "Daddy GO" by his followers, leads the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), a Pentecostal megachurch headquartered in southwest Nigeria where hundreds of people visit regularly, seeking miracles, redemption, eternal, or better life.

Mercy Owootomo, a member of the RCCG, noted Adeboye's piousness.

She told Legit.ng:

“His own method of celebrating his birthday is the '82 hours marathon Messiah's praise'. He uses it as a means of gathering people to praise God and win souls.

“Each time he does that, he receives an open check from God to ask whatever he wants. So he uses it as an opportunity to ask for what he wants from God on behalf of RCCG members.”

Adeboye: His evangelism, growth, and influence

Adeboye joined the RCCG in 1973 and served as an interpreter before he was ordained a pastor in the church by Pa. Josiah Akindayomi (of blessed memory) in 1975. The octogenarian became general overseer (GO) of the church in 1981. The GO is the most senior pastor in the church.

A former university lecturer, Adeboye dumped academics to serve the Lord full-time.

It became the perfect match as Adeboye blossomed on a personal scale. In 2008, the revered cleric was named one of the 50 most powerful people in the world by internationally acclaimed US magazine, Newsweek. Today, he is considered one of the world's most influential spiritual leaders and is often acknowledged for the great contributions he has made to Christendom.

Ifewara, Osun-born Adeboye ranks low on the flamboyance roll-call of the West African nation's mega televangelists, but he is arguably the most popular.

Adeboye's numerous followers include national leaders, such as Nigeria's former vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; a former government official, Laolu Akande; as well as industry executives -- many of whom often turn to him for advice.

Despite his congregation's remarkable growth, Adeboye has no plans of slowing down.

In a past interview with the CNN, Adeboye stated his intention to have churches in every nation.

He said:

"We want to reach the whole world. (We) want to have churches in every nation and have members in every family in the whole world and that iswhere we believe God will take us before I leave this world."

In general election campaigns in Nigeria, some candidates have made it their duty to visit Adeboye's worship sessions and to be seen praying and shaking hands with him.

The church expanded too. Before Adeboye emerged as GO, the RCCG was not well-known. But currently, it has over 35,000 parishes globally and is present in no less than 197 countries.

In Nigeria's southern region, it is rare to find a street without an RCCG church.

President Tinubu celebrates Pastor Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu celebrated the grace of stewardship and leadership upon the life of Adeboye as the pastor marks his birthday on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

A statement signed by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, described Adeboye as having a remarkable impact on the lives of Nigerians.

President Tinubu thanked Adeboye for his regular prayers for Nigeria and "his wise counsel", noting his zeal and determination to see the country succeed.

