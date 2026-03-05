The Federal Government of Nigeria announced a sweeping ban on several imported goods in 2026, covering food items, household products and industrial materials

Federal Government Releases List of Items Not Allowed to Be Imported into Nigeria in 2026

Source: Twitter

Ban on Poultry, Meat and Eggs

The government banned the importation of live or dead birds, including frozen poultry, under H.S. Codes 0105.1100 – 0105.9900, 0106.3100 – 0106.3900, 0207.1100 – 0207.2600 and 0210.9900. Pork and beef products were also restricted, alongside bird eggs, except for hatching eggs.

Vegetable Oils and Sugar Restrictions

Refined vegetable oils and fats were prohibited, except linseed, castor and olive oils. Crude vegetable oils were not affected. Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose in solid form, especially those containing added flavouring or colouring matter in retail packs, were also banned.

Cocoa, Pasta and Tomato Products

Cocoa butter, powder and cakes were restricted under several H.S. Codes. Spaghetti and noodles, as well as tomatoes (whole or in pieces), tomato paste and concentrates packaged for retail sale, were included in the ban. Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces were also listed.

Beverages and Alcohol

Fruit juice in retail packs, mineral waters containing added sugar or flavouring, and other non-alcoholic beverages were restricted. However, energy and health drinks such as Power Horse and Red Ginseng were excluded. Beer and stout in bottles, cans or other packaging were also banned.

Cement, Medicines and Fertilisers

Bagged cement was prohibited. A wide range of medicaments, including paracetamol, chloroquine, multivitamins, aspirin and intravenous fluids, were listed. Waste pharmaceuticals were also banned. Mineral or chemical fertilisers containing nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK 15-15-15) were restricted, though organic fertilisers were excluded.

Household Goods and Paper Products

Soaps and detergents in retail packs, mosquito repellent coils, rethreaded and used tyres, corrugated paper, cartons, toilet paper, tissues and exercise books were banned. Baby diapers and adult incontinence pads were excluded.

Carpets, Footwear and Bags

Carpets and rugs of all types were restricted. Footwear, bags and suitcases were banned, except safety shoes used in oil industries, sports shoes, canvas shoes and completely knocked down (CKD) parts.

Glass Bottles and Used Appliances

Hollow glass bottles exceeding 150ml capacity were prohibited. Used compressors, air conditioners, fridges and freezers were also banned.

Vehicles and Stationery

Used motor vehicles older than twelve years from the year of manufacture were restricted. Ballpoint pens and parts, including refills, were also banned.

See the full list here:

Live or Dead Birds including Frozen Poultry – H.S. Codes 0105.1100 – 0105.9900, 0106.3100 – 0106.3900, 0207.1100 – 0207.2600 and 0210.9900

Pork, Beef – H.S. Codes 0201.1000 – 0204.5000, 0206.1000 – 0206.9000, 0210.1000-2000

Birds Eggs – HS Code 0407.0000; excluding hatching eggs

Refined Vegetable Oils and Fats – H.S. Code 1507.1000 – 1516.2090.00 [but excluding Linseed, Castor and Olive oils. Crude vegetable oil are however NOT banned from importation]

Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form containing added flavouring or colouring matter – H.S. Code 1701.91.1000 – 1701.99.9000 in retail packs

Cocoa Butter, Powder and Cakes – H.S. Codes 1802.00.0000 – 1803.20000, 1805.001000- 1805.00.9000, 1806.10.0000- 1806.20.0000 and 1804.00.1000- 1804.00.9000

Spaghetti/ Noodles – HS Codes 1902.1100 – 1902.30.0000

Tomatoes, whole or in pieces H.S Code 2002.10.00.00 and Tomato paste or concentrate put up for retail sale – 2002.90.20.00, 2002.90.90.00

Fruit Juice in Retail Packs – H.S. Codes 2009.11.1000 – 2009.11.9000 – 2009.90.9000

Tomato Ketchup and other tomato sauces H.S Code 2103.20.00.00

Waters, including Mineral Waters and Aerated Waters containing added Sugar or Sweetening Matter or Flavoured, ice snow – H.S. Codes 2201.10.1000 – 2201.90.0000, other non-alcoholic beverages H.S. Code 2202.10.0000 – 2202.90.9000 [ but excluding energy or Health Drinks {Liquid Dietary Supplements! e.g. Power Horse, Red Ginseng etc] S. Code 2202.90.1000 and Beer and Stout (Bottled, Canned or Otherwise packed) H.S. Code 2203.0010.00 – 2203.0090.00

Bagged Cement – H.S. Code 2523.2900.00.

Medicaments falling under Headings 3003 and 3004 as indicated below:

a. Paracetamol Tablets and Syrups

b. Cotrimoxazole Tablets Syrups

c. Metronidazole Tablets and Syrups

d. Chloroquine Tablets and Syrups

e. Haematinic Formulations; Ferrous Sulphate and Ferrous Gluconate Tablets, Folic Acid Tablets, Vitamine B Complex Tablet [except modified released formulations].

f. Multivitamin Tablets, capsules and Syrups [except special formulations].

g. Aspirin Tablets [except modified released formulation and soluble aspirin].

h. Magnesium trisilicate tablets and suspensions.

i. Piperazine tablets and Syrups

j. Lev am iso le Tablets and Syrups

k. Ointments – Penecilin/Gentamycin

l. Pyrantel Pamoate tablets and Syrups

m. Intravenous Fluids [Dextrose, Normal Saline, etc.]

Waste Pharmaceuticals – H.S. Code 3006.9200

Mineral or chemical fertilisers containing two or three of the fertilising elements nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK 15-15-15), excluding organic fertiliser HS Code 3105.10.00.00 – 3105.90.00.00

Soaps and Detergents – H.S. Code 3401.11.1000 – 3402.90.0000 in retail packs.

Mosquito Repellant Coils-H.S. Code 3808.91.1700 (Mosquito Coils).

Rethreaded and used Pneumatic tyres but excluding used trucks tyres for rethreading of sized 11.00 x 20 and above 4012.2010.00.

Corrugated Paper and Paper Boards – H.S. Code 4808.1000, and cartons, boxes and cases made from corrugated paper and paper boards H.S. Code 4819.1000, Toilet paper. Cleaning or facial tissue – H.S. Code 4818.1000 – 4818.9000 excluding baby diapers and incotinent pads for adult use 9619.00.2200 and Exercise Books – H.S. Code 4820.20.0000.

Carpets and Rugs of all types falling under H.S. Code 5701.10.0000 – 5705.00.0000.

All types of Foot Wears, Bags and Suitcases H.S. Codes 6401.10.9000 – 6405.90.9000 and 4202.11.9000 – 4202.99.9000 [but excluding Safety Shoes used in oil industries, Sports Shoes, canvass shoes all Completely Knocked Down (CKD) blanks and parts]

Hollow Glass Bottles of a capacity exceeding 150mls (0.15 litres) of all kinds HS Code 7010.90.31.00 and 7010.90.49.00.

Used Compressors – H.S. Code 8414.30.9000, Used Air Conditioners – H.S. Codes 8415.10.1000 – 8415.90.9000 and Used Fridges/Freezers – H.S. Codes 8418.10.1000-8418.69.0000.

Used Motor Vehicles above twelve (12) years from the year of manufacture – HS. Codes 8703.10.0000 – 8703.90.0000

Ball Point Pens and parts including refills (excluding tip).

Source: Legit.ng