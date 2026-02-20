Former UBA Chairman Chief Israel C. Ogbue passes away peacefully at 99 years old

Chief Israel C. Ogbue, the former Board Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has been declared dead. He passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on Thursday, February 20.

The bank, its Board of Directors, Management, and Staff, announced his death in a statement and expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the respected administrator and boardroom veteran.

UBA announces the death of ex-chairman

According to the bank, the revered statesman devoted over six decades of his life to service in the private and public sectors in Nigeria, adding that he left behind a legacy of institutional excellence, discipline and integrity.

He was born on February 18, 1927, in Onicha-Olona of Delta State. The business mogul began his career in the Federal Civil Service before moving to the United Kingdom, where he furthered his studies. On his return to the country, he built a career in the insurance sector and rose through the ranks at the National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), before retiring in 1988.

He earned the seats on the boards of several notable institutions, including the UBA, due to his administrative excellence and reputation for corporate governance. He became a board member of the bank in 2005 as a non-executive director, and in 2011, he was appointed as the chairman and retired in 2013.

Nigerians react as ex-UBA chairman dies

Some Nigerians have started reacting to his death. Below are some of their comments:

Rufusking spoke about the bank:

"I now understand how Tony got UBA off Hakeem Bello-Osagie; his wife's dad was the inside man. I see."

Illumina expressed surprise about the man:

"Wait, wait, wait. How am I this old and have never ever heard that Awele's Dad was a former UBA Chairman? Chai... this life sha. And Tony will be giving us motivational quotes."

Akatah Chukwuemeka Romanus said the bank should say Tony Elumelu's father-in-law is dead:

"Simply say Tony elumelu father in-law is dead. Than going around the bush trying to avoid the message."

Chibuzoo wrote about the emergence of Tony Elumelu:

"I can now connect the dots. I was wondering how Tony Elumelu was able to head a bank just from the level of an employee."

Uchenna Nnadi prayed for the deceased:

"May his soul find the eternal kingdom of the Almighty Father! My condolences to his family, associates and friends!"

Read more comments about the deceased X here:

Nigerian senator dies

Barinada Mpigi, the senator representing the South-East senatorial district in Rivers, has been confirmed dead. His death was confirmed in a social media post by Oloye Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker from Ibadan, Oyo state.

The senator died at the age of 64 on Thursday, February 19. He was born on June 23, 1961. He was a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria until his death.

Senator Mpigi was first elected as a member of the House of Representatives in 2011 and 2015. He became an elected senator in 2019, representing the Rivers South East senatorial district under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was re-elected in 2023.

