A man has disclosed that he visited more than seven countries before he ended up as a native doctor in Nigeria

In a post that has gone viral on TikTok, the native doctor publicly shared why he became a native doctor in Enugu

His TikTok post sent social media users into a frenzy, with some netizens discussing answering one's ancestral calling

A man has publicly shared why he became a native doctor after visiting over seven countries.

He made a TikTok post, which garnered over 315k views, over 2k comments and 17k likes.

Why man became native doctor

According to him, he became a native doctor because his ancestors needed him. He wrote:

"Me: After being to over 7 countries ended up as a native doctor because my ancestors needed me."

His TikTok bio reads:

"I'm a traditional doctor from Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze-North LGA of Enugu State."

Native doctor's post elicits reactions online

User00085391528 said:

"You guys should accept your calling, one thing is sure even if you die you MUST come back again to fulfill your purpose on earth, to touch lives. Peace and light."

BIG NELLY🥰🔐🌎 said:

"The same thing am scared of 😭 I no Dey go village I even leave Nigeria because I don’t want and everything was cool but u see this year I see shege 😔 anywhere my mama go them Dey tell am say na my papa shrine Dey worry me that I belong there make I go give Caesar Wettin belong to Caesar🥲 and am a jw how is that even posible to do it a very hard discussion any advice pls."

Lizzy Empire said:

"Pls what are they signs that Ur ancestors are calling u. I wan confirm if I get calling cuz wetin dey happen for my life pass witches and spiritual husband matter."

QueenNazzy Space said:

"I'm going to sign a deal with the gods before I answer my call make me extremely rich then I will serve you all cuz I can't make people rich and be poor just foodstuff people brought for sacrifices no good houses,no cars not going on vacation."

Success_Vincent said:

"I returned to Nigeria in 2017 empty-handed but as I obey my ancestors' calling am really doing well now am on my second building project and really grateful to my chi 🙏🥰."

ebubedike Anam said:

"Who will believe that I have travelled to 6 countries and came back successfully, built 3 houses own 2 cars before starting my calling as a Dibia 👈 but it's painful how people believe that young people are doing Dibia due to poverty."

LovethJohn said:

"All this young handsome native doctor , make una no d mistake come toast me for road one day o. Na so one toast me for Anambra during my youth service that year , make una d let person know Abeg , before I go come fall in love with native doctor."

Beauty 😍 said:

"Everyday I cry because am been threaten by my water people to start my work,my grandfather was a native doctor and he stay 145 years before death took him away,my heart is bleeding because I don't know where to start,am down with tears in my eyes,no relationship no marriage,no love from anywhere."

Pastor who left Christianity and became herbalist

Born to a humble family of seven, the young man said he grew up with his Anglican maternal grandparents, where he made the switch to Pentecostal in 1996.

He said the move was resisted by his maternal grandfather, who was an Anglican Church chief and also the Jagun-Osin of the town, but it saw the light of day thanks to his late mother.

Source: Legit.ng