An Asaba-based native doctor has come public about her profession and the ups and downs associated with it

In an interview, she mentioned how she inherited the traditional profession and what her work involves

The married lady also opened up about the highest amount a client had paid her and an estimate of the money in her account

A native doctor based in Asaba, identified as Uju, has disclosed that she owns a shrine where she does spiritual works for people.

The native doctor, who hails from Okija in Anambra state, disclosed this in a public interview with TikTok content creator @patorchizzy1.

The female native doctor said she is based in Asaba. Photo Credit: @patorchizzy1

Source: TikTok

Highest amount paid to native doctor

"I am a native doctor. I own a shrine.

"I do spiritual work. Anything that has to do with spirituality," she told the stunned interviewer in a video.

In the course of the interview, the native doctor disclosed that she is married. When asked about the highest amount she had received, she said a client had paid her N3.5 million.

She added that the native doctor work was inherited from her great grand father.

Speaking proudly about her occupation, the native doctor said it has been impacting her life positively as well as those she had helped.

She said her account is running in millions and she has a landed property.

Watch her interview below:

Reactions trail native doctor's interview

Lady p305💥 said:

"So money dey all this spiritual stuff I think 💬 I will go and answer my call as an is a ezewayi."

c😘h💞i💋d🔥e💫r⚘️a🥳 said:

"I don't know that native doctors dress sweet and neat, I like her grace and tap from it oooo."

Bella Nathaniel233 said:

"Na my customer wey I dey sew clothes for oooo😊Ezenwanyi."

Odoskidoo1🇩🇪🇮🇹🇦🇺 said:

"Very sincere woman if na some fool dey fit call that short 100k."

I_chose_life_💯✅ said:

"Being a native doctor is not a bad thing we just don’t understand the meaning and we all think dem to b bad."

amicable said:

"So money dey for netive doctor 😳 business idea."

ziikol said:

"No waitin nollywood tell us how come native doctor dey speak better English."

Enjoymentboo said:

"Who notice say native doctor dey talk truth pass Nigeria pastors?"

