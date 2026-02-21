The bold project topic of a University of Ibadan (UI) law graduate on capital punishment has caught the attention of an American immigration lawyer

The US lawyer, principal attorney of The Law Office of Akintunde F. Adeyemo, PLLC, has offered the law graduate a N200k reward

The lawyer said that he was a controversial student back in law school and recounted what happened during a death penalty seminar

Barrister Akintunde Festus Adeyemo, founder and principal attorney of The Law Office of Akintunde F. Adeyemo, PLLC, has offered N200k to Abboud Mariam Chizaram, a University of Ibadan law graduate, because of her interesting project topic on capital punishment.

Mariam became a viral sensation and made headlines some days ago after she displayed the cover page of her project work on X (formerly Twitter), which featured her project topic.

Many people found her project topic, "Let God judge them but send them to him first: Reclaiming justice in Nigeria through enforced capital punishment," quite interesting and wondered what inspired it.

Lawyer seeks help in locating UI graduate

In a Facebook post on Friday, February 20, the US-based lawyer appealed to netizens to help him locate the lady so he could give her the money.

Akintunde recalled how his professor in law school disliked his stance on the death penalty, noting that he was a controversial student then.

"Help me to find this brilliant lady: N200k for her!

"Back in law school, during death penalty seminar, I was such a controversial student. My professor did not like my stand on the death penalty. No mitigating factor, bla, bla, bla!" he wrote.

See his Facebook post below:

US-based lawyer's offer stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's offer below:

Omolara Afunsho Eniola said:

"Congratulations to her.

"God bless you VC."

Aderohunmu Abdurrokeeb said:

"Congratulations.

"Let me sharpaly send a text message to one of her colleagues."

Titilayo Oluwatomisin said:

"Congrats oooo Mo ba Onire Yo So that My own can come Along."

Kuforiji Rahmot said:

"Omo, she really deserves it.

"This her topic is worth reading ooo."

Felix A. Adenusi said:

"It is likely she lost her beloved through evil people which triggered this project topic."

Xman Raji said:

"Congratulations on the excellent work she has done. However, I believe many people do not fully understand that corruption has a very broad meaning.

"Subconsciously, we often limit corruption to stealing or embezzling money, or to cases where money is directly involved, such as contract inflation. In reality, corruption goes far beyond that. Sometimes it involves money indirectly, and sometimes it does not involve money at all.

"After Sahur this morning, I decided to watch Channels TV on YouTube. The first report was about Osun State, where the government engaged a consultant to investigate the issue of ghost workers. It was discovered that more than 9,000 salaries were being paid into a single BVN account, while in other cases about 600 salaries were paid into one account. This clearly involves money, whether directly or indirectly. I'd agree that capital punishment for the perpetrators of this.

"But consider another example. If someone is awarded a contract not because of merit but because of a personal relationship or family connection, that is also corruption. Should such a person face capital punishment as well?

"I believe we must be precise and specific when discussing punishment for corruption and the variants of it."

