Rosy Meurer has broken her silence amid videos from husband Olakunle Churchill's son with Tonto Dikeh's birthday celebration in Abuja

The Gambian actress shared a fun video of herself enjoying a sumptuous meal in Cancun, Mexico

The video has since sparked reactions on social media, with many expressing concern for her amid reports of violence in the North American country

Gambian actress Rosy Meurer, the wife of businessman Olakunle Churchill, recently returned to social media on Monday, February 23, with a video from her vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

The short video showed Rosy enjoying a Nigerian local dish she ordered in Cancun while sharing how the sumptous the meal was.

Olakunle Churchill’s wife Rosy Meurer shares new video of her in Cancun, Mexico. Credit: rosymeurer.

Source: Instagram

Rosy posted the videos on social media hours after her husband reunited with his ex-wife, actress Tonto Dikeh, to celebrate their son, King Andre, on his 10th birthday celebration.

However, amid the criticism that trailed the Gambian actress' latest post, some Nigerian netizens took to her comment section to express concerns for her safety amid the reports of ongoing violence in Mexico.

According to the reports, violence broke out in various parts of Mexico after the Mexican army said that it had killed powerful drug lord Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera in an operation.

Gunmen retaliating for the raid blocked more than 20 roads in western Jalisco state, burning cars and trucks. As violence spread across the country, at least eight states suspended in-person classes and the judiciary authorized judges to close courts where necessary, reports revealed.

Nigerians express concern for Olakunle Churchill's wife over video of her in Cancun amid violence in Mexico. Credit: rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

With actress Rosy Meurer still in Cancun, a world-renowned tourism destination famous for its turquoise Caribbean waters, white-sand beaches, and vibrant nightlife, located on the Yucatán Peninsula in Quintana Roo, Mexico, many Nigerians have been questioning her about her safety.

The video of Rosy Meurer enjoying a delicious meal in Mexico is below:

Another video from Rosy Meurer's vacation in Mexico is below:

Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares video from Mexico

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

theelma0 commented:

"You’re still in Mexico, hope Cancun is not chaotic too. Please be safe."

blissfully_allday wrote:

"Enjoy yourself beautiful! Mute the noise on social media. There’s only one Mrs Olakunle Churchill. Make bloggers Dey crase go with this plot."

chico_mono5 commented:

"Isn't there like unrest in Mexico right now with the cartel?"

traveltheworldwithstella reacted:

"Upon what’s happening in Mexico stay safe."

sansberrylevi wrote:

"Who get husband don collect en man back!!! This."

i_am__n0n0 said:

"Hope you are safe there for your kids ooo. You didn't even talk about the situation. Hhhhhhmmmm."

What Rosy Meurer said about her husband

Legit.ng previously reported that Rosy Meurer addressed the long-standing rumours that she was involved with her husband, Olakunle Churchill, while he was still married to Tonto Dikeh.

Rosy revealed she already knew him long before his marriage issues with Tonto became public and even had opportunities to get involved with him at the time, but chose not to because he was not her type.

“I had the chance to have an affair with him before his marriage to Tonto but he wasn’t my spec," she said in part in the video.

Source: Legit.ng