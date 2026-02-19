Militants linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have launched a deadly raid on a Nigerian military base in Borno State

Eight soldiers were killed and 23 others injured in the attack, which saw jihadists burn down the base and seize heavy weapons

The assault depicted the growing intensity of jihadist violence in Nigeria’s northeast, where ISWAP and Boko Haram continue to target military positions

A raid by fighters linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has left eight Nigerian soldiers dead and 23 others injured, according to three security sources who spoke to AFP on February 18.

The attack took place on Monday at a military base in Cross Kauwa village, Borno State.

AFP sources reported that around 70 militants riding motorcycles stormed the base, sparking a fierce gun battle. A military officer confirmed: “Eight soldiers paid the supreme price, and 23 others sustained injuries.”

Militants mobilise from Lake Chad

According to PUNCH, the attackers were said to have mobilised from a camp on Dabar Masara island in Lake Chad before making a long detour to strike the base. Two members of an anti-jihadist militia supporting the military confirmed the same casualty figures.

One militia source stated: “The terrorists burnt down the base along with 11 gun trucks and took away the anti-aircraft guns mounted on them.”

The base, located 24 kilometres from the fishing hub of Baga, has been a key defensive position shielding the town from jihadist incursions.

Intensified jihadist assaults

ISWAP and rival group Boko Haram have stepped up assaults on military installations in Nigeria’s northeast. Over the weekend, jihadists attacked two other bases in Borno State.

Late on Saturday, ISWAP fighters targeted a base in Mandaragirau near the Sambisa forest enclave, killing and wounding soldiers and militia members, according to a military statement. In another incident, Boko Haram attacked a base in Pulka near the Cameroon border, destroying military equipment and accommodation before reinforcements repelled the assault.

Humanitarian toll and regional impact

The United Nations estimates that jihadist violence has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced around two million in Nigeria’s northeast since 2009. The conflict has spilled into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting the creation of a regional military coalition.

However, the coalition has weakened in recent years following Niger’s withdrawal after a diplomatic dispute with Nigeria in the wake of Niger’s 2023 military coup.

The United States is deploying troops to Nigeria to provide technical and training support in the fight against jihadist groups. US Africa Command has announced that 200 troops are expected to join the deployment overall.

