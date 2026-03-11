Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), NJ Ayuk, called for a boycott of the 2026 Africa Energies Summit over alleged discriminatory hiring practices

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) urged African governments, companies and industry leaders to reconsider participation in the London summit

The Africa Energies Summit, organised by Frontier Energy Network, was scheduled to hold in London from 12 to 14 May 2026

Calls to boycott the 2026 Africa Energies Summit are gaining momentum after the African Energy Chamber (AEC) raised concerns over alleged discriminatory hiring practices linked to the event’s organisers.

The summit, which is scheduled to hold in London from 12 to 14 May 2026, has been promoted as a key international forum bringing together African governments, investors and oil and gas executives to explore opportunities in the continent’s upstream sector.

Call To Boycott Africa Energies Summit Mounts as AEC Explains Why

Source: Twitter

However, the AEC says participation in the event should be reconsidered until concerns about fairness and representation are addressed.

AEC urges African leaders to withdraw support

The African Energy Chamber has called on African governments, companies and industry stakeholders to boycott the gathering, arguing that organisations benefiting from Africa’s energy resources must demonstrate fairness in their employment practices, Guardian reported.

According to the Chamber, institutions that rely on African participation and sponsorship should not exclude Africans and Black professionals from job opportunities.

Executive Chairman of the AEC, NJ Ayuk, said the issue goes beyond a single event and reflects broader concerns about inclusion in platforms linked to Africa’s energy sector.

“Institutions that profit from African markets, African sponsorship and African participation cannot continue to deny Africans fair access to employment,” Ayuk said.

He added that organisations seeking credibility within Africa’s energy industry must show a genuine commitment to diversity and equal opportunity.

Dispute linked to summit organisers

The controversy has been associated with Frontier Energy Network, the organisation connected to the Africa Energies Summit, Vanguard reported.

The AEC said African public officials and corporate leaders should carefully consider whether to participate in international forums if concerns about representation remain unresolved.

The Chamber noted that many African governments promote local content policies in the petroleum sector and expect global partners to reflect similar values when engaging with the continent.

Summit remains a major industry platform

Despite the criticism, the Africa Energies Summit continues to be promoted as a significant meeting point for global energy players with interests in Africa’s oil and gas sector.

The event’s website describes it as a high-level gathering designed to connect governments, investors and companies operating across Africa’s upstream industry.

Chamber says boycott not aimed at industry

The African Energy Chamber stressed that its position should not be interpreted as opposition to the oil and gas sector.

Instead, the organisation said it is advocating greater participation and representation for African professionals in institutions that operate within the continent’s energy markets.

According to the Chamber, Africa’s petroleum industry remains a major source of employment, government revenue and energy access across the region.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from the summit’s organisers addressing the allegations publicly.

Source: Legit.ng