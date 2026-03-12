Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Canada Lists All Banned Items Within School Premises in 2026
World

Canada Lists All Banned Items Within School Premises in 2026

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Canada has set out a clear list of banned items to ensure safety and discipline within schools
  • The rules cover clothing, technology, documents, and prohibited items such as tobacco and vapour products
  • Confiscation procedures are designed to protect students and staff while keeping the focus firmly on learning

Canada has introduced a clear and consistent procedure for managing the confiscation and return of personal items within schools.

The aim is to ensure safety, security, and adherence to school policies for all students, staff, and administrators.

Canada prohibits mobile devices, tobacco, and vapour products in classrooms.
Canada schools enforce strict banned items policy to ensure student safety. Photo credit: Lwa/Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Banned clothing, accessories, and bags

Students are not permitted to bring certain clothing, accessories, or personal bags that may disrupt school safety or policy.

These items may be confiscated if they are deemed inappropriate or unsafe.

Technology: Mobile phones, laptops, and tablets

Personal mobile devices (PMDs) such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches are restricted.

  • Educational Use: Devices may be used in class only when directed by a teacher for learning purposes.
  • Non-Educational Use: Activities such as texting, social media, or gaming during instructional time are prohibited.

Documents and paperwork

Personal identification, permits, and other paperwork are subject to school rules. If misused, they may be confiscated to maintain order and compliance.

Miscellaneous items: Food, drinks, and personal care products

Food, drinks, and personal care products may be restricted depending on school policy. Items considered unsafe or disruptive fall under prohibited categories.

Prohibited items

The most strictly banned items include:

  • Weapons or Dangerous Items – Confiscated immediately and may be handed to law enforcement.
  • Tobacco Products – Cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, pipes, hookahs, chewing tobacco.
  • Cannabi Products – Any part of the cannabi plant or substances containing cannabi, as defined by the Cannabi Act (Canada).
  • Vapour Products – Electronic cigarettes and related components, regardless of nicotine content.

Possession includes both actual physical possession and constructive possession, meaning students can be held accountable if they have knowledge of the item and control over its use.

School policy on confiscation

Confiscated items are managed under strict procedures:

  • Items may be returned to students or parents depending on the situation.
  • Dangerous or illegal items may be handed over to law enforcement.
  • The policy applies equally to all students, staff, and administrators.

See the full list here.

Students follow technology guidelines that restrict non‑educational use during lessons.
Confiscation rules protect learning environments and maintain school discipline. Photo credit: Dann Tardiff/GettyImage
Source: Getty Images

