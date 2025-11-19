Governor Babagana Zulum has urged the military to launch a joint offensive in the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP enclaves

The governor requested expanded deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles to strengthen surveillance and improve counter insurgency operations

Air Marshal Sunday Aneke praised the Borno Model for aiding stabilisation efforts and reaffirmed the Air Force’s commitment to improved coordination

Governor Babagana Zulum has urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts. He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Governor Babagana Zulum receives the Chief of the Air Staff in Maiduguri. Photo: FB/ProfBabaganaZulum

Source: Getty Images

Call for joint action in Lake Chad

The governor pointed to the Tumbus, a chain of islands scattered around the lake, as the insurgents’ strongest refuge. He said no comprehensive joint operation involving the Army, Navy and Air Force had ever targeted the area at the required scale.

He added that any meaningful victory against terrorism must begin with clearing those locations.

Zulum explained that the Lake Chad zone offered militants room to regroup and launch fresh attacks.

He also identified pockets of fighters in the Sambisa Games Reserve and along the Mandara hills. According to him, a synchronised plan across all services was necessary to disrupt their networks.

Push for technology and improved support

The governor appealed for deeper deployment of surveillance tools. He asked the Nigerian Air Force to increase the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and said modern technology remained vital for efficient operations.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for backing security agencies and requested more resources to strengthen the counter insurgency campaign.

President Bola Tinubu is praised for his unflinching support for the army. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

Air Marshal Aneke praised Zulum for steering community driven rebuilding efforts across conflict hit areas. He said the Borno Model, which emphasises reconciliation and local ownership, had become a reference point within the region.

He noted that Zulum’s direct interventions, including land allocations and logistical support, boosted the Air Force’s posture in Maiduguri.

The Air Chief added that he had already directed personnel to prioritise operational readiness and closer coordination with ground units. He said the force would apply airpower more intelligently to advance stabilisation work across the North East.

