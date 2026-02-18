As Ramadan begins in Nigeria on 18 February 2026, an Islamic scholar has listed common mistakes to avoid

The expert also shared a list of good habits Muslims need to practice during the month of Ramadan

He shared his experience and highlighted things many people are not aware of in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng

Every year, many Muslim faithful celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, and several weeks into 2026, an official report confirmed the start of Ramadan fasting in Nigeria.

In a recent report by Legit.ng, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, confirmed the sighting of the crescent, which signals the start of Ramadan in Nigeria.

Ramadan begins in Nigeria

As Ramadan begins on 18 February 2026, Legit.ng reached out to an Islamic scholar, an Uztas in the person of Nurudeen Ibrahim, to speak about the holy month of Ramadan.

Uztas Nurudeen Ibrahim is also the Director of Academic Planning at Markaz University College, Agege, Lagos, and Spokesperson to Sheikh Muhammed Habibullah Adam Abdullah El-Ilory on Special Matters.

Uztas Nurudeen speaks about Ramadan

He shared a brief insight into the month of Ramadan and its importance while also making references to the Holy Quran.

His statement:

"Ramadan is a special month in which fasting is made obligatory for all Muslims. It is the 9th month of the Islamic Calendar, and in it, the revelation of the Holy Qur’an began."

As he shared this, he spoke about some mistakes that are mostly made by Muslim faithful during Ramadan.

Ustaz mentions common mistakes during Ramadan

While some individuals might not be aware, Uztas Nurudeen took it upon himself to list acts that several individuals might carry out during Ramadan which are not proper and not in line with what the Holy Quran preaches.

In an exclusive chat, he listed 10 common mistakes most people make during Ramadan.

The list is as follows

1. Overeating

The Ustaz, who is also a country director of an international organization in the UK, mentioned that eating too much food during Ramadan is not proper and urged individuals to maintain good eating habits.

2. Sleeping too much

The second mistake he mentioned on his list is the sleeping habit of individuals, as he stated that excessive sleeping should not persist during the month of Ramadan.

3. Spending too much time on phone and TV to watch films and play games

While many people might not be aware of this, he mentioned that spending too much time watching television or playing games is one of the common mistakes people make during Ramadan.

4. Missing Taraweeh prayer

Taraweeh is an important prayer performed during Ramadan and is as important as Ramadan itself. He encouraged people not to miss Taraweeh, which is mostly performed before Isha. Taraweeh is a night prayer.

5. Delaying prayers

Uztas Nurudeen also mentioned that prayers should be carried out promptly during Ramadan without delay.

6. Skipping the Sahur Meal

The Sahur meal is an important part of Ramadan fasting, as it helps energize the body for the day. He encouraged people not to skip it, as this is a common mistake.

7. Spending too much on Iftaar

After the eating of Sahur in the morning, Iftaar is the second meal taken to break the Ramadan fast. He mentioned that many people make the mistake of spending excessively on Iftaar.

8. Eating Sahur too early

While it is important to eat Sahur and not skip it, he explained that many people make the mistake of eating Sahur too early.

9. Missing Maghrib due to Iftaar

He added that a lot of people make the mistake of missing an important prayer, the fourth of the five daily prayers, due to Iftaar.

10. Skipping Quran Reading and Dua

While Ramadan isn't just about fasting and breaking the fast in the evening, he mentioned that most people make the mistake of not reading the Holy Quran and also not performing Dua, which means worshipping Allah.

After sharing his thoughts on the common mistakes mostly made during Ramadan by Muslims, he spoke about what should be the daily habits of Muslims in the month of Ramadan.

Daily habits for Muslims in Ramadan

Ustaz Nurudeen Ibrahim, just as he explained the common mistakes mostly made during Ramadan, mentioned some things that should be the habits of Muslims every day during the month of Ramadan.

He mentioned observing Salat regularly, eating Sahur when necessary, and performing the Taraweeh as recommended.

His list is below:

1. Observing Salat regularly.

2. Eating the Pre-Dawn Meal.

3. Observing Taraweeh.

4. Abstaining from Eating and Drinking and all that vitiates fasting.

5. Choosing Good Words while speaking.

6. Giving charities.

7. Reading the Quran.

8. Making Excessive Dua.

