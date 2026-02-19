Ramadan 2026 has started, and Nigerian Muslims are not lagging behind in taking part in the spiritual exercise in the holy month

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the NSCIA and Amirul Mumineen, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, announced the commencement in Nigeria

However, no less than three governors have adjusted the working conditions for workers in their states in the name of Ramadan

Ramadan 2026 officially started on Wednesday, February 18, following the announcement of the sighting of the moon by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)and Amirul Mumineen, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it is considered the holiest month.

Ramadan is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the world, marking the special moment of Iftar (the opening of one's fast) with gatherings, household decorations and traditional foods to celebrate its arrival.

According to tradition, fasting begins at dawn, before which a modest meal known as 'suhoor' will be taken and ends at sunset, referred to as 'Iftar'. Between the two meals, Muslims taking part in the fasting period will take in nothing, not even water.

In welcoming the holy month, no less than three governors have reduced the working hours for civil servants in their states. The governors gave reasons around the month of Ramadan.

Below is the list of the governors:

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi

Bauchi government Governor has announced the reduction of the working hours for the civil servants in the state for the 30-day fast in the 2026 Ramadan. This was disclosed in a circular signed by the director of establishments at the office of the Head of Civil Service, Ismail Ibn L Garam, and was addressed to the chief staff, Government House.

According to the circular, which was dated Tuesday, February 17, the move was to allow Muslim civil servants to observe the basic tenets of the holy month and participate optimally in various acts of worship during the Ramadan period. The governor explained that the directive took effect immediately Ramadan commenced.

Umar Namadi of Jigawa

The government of Umar Namadi in Jigawa state has also reduced the official working hours for civil servants in the state for the 30 days in the holy month of Ramadan.

Muhammad Dagaceri, the head of service in the state, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, February 18 and made it available to journalists through the office of the public relations officer at the office of the Head of the Civil Service.

The statement explained that Governor Namadi approved the reduction in the official working hours so that the workers in the state can have more time to observe Ramadan. Workers will now work from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, instead of the usual 5:00 pm."

Nasir Idris of Kebbi

Like his counterparts in Bauchi and Jigawa, Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris has also reduced the working hours for the workers in the state. Hafsat Ibrahim Tune, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Establishment, Pension and Training, announced the reduction in a statement made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, on Wednesday, February 18.

The statement explained that the governor approved the "reduction of the official working hours by two hours during the current Ramadan fasting period.” Thus, workers are to work between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m, from Monday to Thursday, while they will work between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

