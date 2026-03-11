The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) extended the registration period for the 2026 WASSCE for school candidates

FCT, Abuja - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has extended the registration period for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, the council confirmed on Wednesday.

Minister approves extension

The extension was granted with the approval of the Minister of Education, Doctor Tunji Lausa. WAEC stated that the final deadline for registration and uploading of entries is now Friday, 13 March 2026.

In a statement shared via X and signed by the management of WAEC Nigeria, the council urged all schools and relevant stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to resolve any pending registration issues.

“Stakeholders are advised to utilise this extension to complete all necessary registration processes, as no further extension will be granted,” the statement read.

WAEC reiterated its commitment to ensuring a smooth registration process for all candidates and emphasised that all entries must be submitted by the new deadline to avoid disqualification.

Recall that WAEC released the timetable for the 2026 CB-WASSCE for private candidates in Nigeria. The examination body said the 2026 CB-WASSCE is the first series of the year.

WAEC disclosed that the timetable is for private candidates, while wishing them a successful and wonderful experience.

According to the timetable, the 2026 CB-WASSCE will commence on Wednesday, January 28, with Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba languages. This was disclosed in the timetable shared via the WAEC X handle @waecnigeria, Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The first general subject on the timetable is Biology, and it will be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026 General Mathematics will take place on Saturday, January 31, while the English language examination will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The Economics examination will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2026. For science students, Physics will be held on Thursday, February 5, and Chemistry on Monday, February 9, 2026. Agricultural science, geography, and further mathematics will be held on Tuesday, February 3, 6, and 11, respectively.

Tinubu's govt told to suspend WAEC CBT in 2026

Recall that the House of Representatives directed the federal government to suspend WAEC’s CBT plan for the 2026 WASSCE, citing risks of massive student failure.

Lawmakers warned that most Nigerian schools lacked computers, internet access, and qualified teachers, making the CBT rollout premature and unfair. The House mandated committees to engage stakeholders and report within four weeks while urging budget provisions for computer facilities and teachers.

