A Nigerian dentist, Dr Farouk Adebiyi, went viral after celebrating in Lagos when billionaire Elon Musk liked his comment on X

He took to the streets with handmade placards, a dental prop, and a framed screenshot showing the notification that Musk liked his reply

Dr Farouk said the gesture meant a lot to him and jokingly told others to also celebrate publicly when their own moment comes

The young Nigerian dentist who went viral on social media after billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk liked his comment on X has taken his gratitude to the next level.

In a recent report on X, the Nigerian man identified as Dr Farouk Adebiyi took to the streets of Lagos with handmade placards and a framed screenshot of the famous post notification.

A Nigerian dentist celebrates in Lagos when billionaire Elon Musk liked his comment on X. Photo credit: Drfarouk, Elon Musk/X

Source: UGC

The post shared on Wednesday, March 10, 2026, showed him dressed in blue scrubs and sunglasses, standing beside a white SUV on a busy Lagos road.

In one hand, he proudly held a large blue placard that read:

“Brush your Teeth Twice Daily Dr FAROUK @dr_pharouk”

In the other, he carried a framed screenshot of his X notifications clearly showing: “Elon Musk liked your reply” alongside his original comment praising Musk’s sense of humour.

He completed the look with a dental-teeth model prop.

In his X post caption, he wrote:

"Elon Musk changed my entire life forever, so I said I must let the whole world know. When e reach your turn, no enter road snap with your frame. I’m forever grateful @elonmusk"

Elon Musk reacting to Dr Farouk's post

Legit.ng had earlier reported that it all started when Dr Farouk replied to one of Elon Musk’s witty posts on X. The Tesla and SpaceX boss had clapped back at critics in a hilarious thread, replying with a simple but funny correction: “*trillionaire”.

A Nigerian man shares a further update after a tech billionaire liked his tweet. Photo credit: @drfarouk, Elon Musk/X

Source: Twitter

Dr Farouk, clearly amused, dropped a comment praising Musk’s sense of humour:

“Elon Musk is just very funny. He has to come correct them 😂😂”

Elon Musk apparently saw the comment and hit the like button. This was a moment that turned an ordinary day into a memorable one for the Nigerian dentist.

Reactions to man celebrating Elon Musk's gesture

Some of the comments are below.

@JB_Shares said:

"The only problem is that they will leave you and start insulting Nigerians.

Can you beg them to leave Nigerians out of this right now? We are already going through a lot."

@ellabosslady_ commented:

"ATP Elon musk should call you."

@enyinwa_ stated:

"Bro not giving up anytime soon.😂"

@PrudentSammy commented:

"Na Twitter people dey motivate you."

@Philopearl_Afc stated:

"Milk it well jare my Doctor. Na why I like you be this😂"

Elon Musk rewrites billionaire history

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk’s net worth continued to increase at an unprecedented pace, bringing him closer to being worth $1 trillion.

New data showed he became nearly $500 billion richer than Google co-founder Larry Page, the world’s second-richest man.

The surge was driven by SpaceX’s rising valuation, speculation about a possible public offering, and the re-granting of Tesla stock options.

Source: Legit.ng