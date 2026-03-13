Former Arsenal goalkeeper Amy Carr has tragically passed away at the 35 after succumbing to a prolonged illness

The former England international raised more than £28,000 for Brain Tumour Research after competing at the Dublin Marathon in 2024

The former Chelsea star collapsed at home in 2015, which led to the discovery of her sickness

Former England international Amy Carr tragically died at the age of 35, following a brain tumour on Friday, March 13.

The former Arsenal women's star has lived with a high-grade brain tumour since being diagnosed in 2015.

The former Chelsea star completed the Dublin Marathon to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Former England women's international Amy Carr passes away after battling a brain tumour. Photo by: Jason Mowry/MLS.

Source: Getty Images

She also raised an impressive £28,718 to support efforts to improve treatment and find a cure in 2024.

How Carr discovered her illness

Former English goalkeeper, Amy Carr, discovered her illness after a frightening incident at home when she reportedly fainted after being startled by a spider.

According to Sun, doctors arranged an MRI scan following the episode, which later revealed a tumour roughly the size of a golf ball.

Carr recalled pacing around her bedroom shortly before collapsing. Over the next 18 months, she experienced two additional episodes of losing consciousness, including one while she was at the gym.

Doctors later performed a craniotomy in a bid to remove as much of the tumour as possible. The operation had severe short-term effects, leaving Carr unable to walk or speak for eight days.

She subsequently underwent an intensive course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, alongside physiotherapy sessions to help her rebuild strength and gradually regain both speech and mobility.

Before her illness, Carr had represented England women's national youth football teams, earning 16 caps up to the Under-19 level, per Daily Record.

During her club career, she was also involved with several prominent teams, including Chelsea Women, Arsenal Women, and Reading Women.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Amy Carr passes away after a brain tumour illness. Photo by: Enrico Locci and @braintumourrsch (X).

Source: Getty Images

A celebration of Carr’s life is scheduled to take place in Hertfordshire on March 23 as donations in her memory are also being accepted through her JustGiving page to support ongoing research into brain tumours.

Club, foundation pay final respect to Carr

Legit.ng has compiled the tributes from Chelsea and foundations on X. Read them:

@ChelseaFCW said:

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Chelsea goalkeeper, Amy Carr.

"Our condolences are with Amy's friends and family at this time."

@braintumourrsch wrote:

"Our thoughts are with Amy’s family, friends and everyone who loved her. We are so grateful for the awareness she raised and the difference she made.

@JustGiving added:·

"We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former England football star, Amy Carr, who lived with a brain tumour for more than a decade.

"Amy’s strength reached far beyond the pitch. She raised tens of thousands of pounds for @braintumourrsch, dedicating her efforts to funding vital research and supporting all those affected by this cruel disease."

Premier League legend dies after prolonged illness

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom football community is mourning the death of Roger Speed, father of former Wales international Gary Speed.

Speed’s death was confirmed by the Football Association of Wales on Wednesday, March 11, sparking an outpouring of emotions among fans across the football community.

Source: Legit.ng