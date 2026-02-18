Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has announced the reduction of the working hours for the civil servants in the state for the 30-day fast in the 2026 Ramadan.

This was disclosed in a circular signed by the director of establishments at the office of the Head of Civil Service, Ismail Ibn L Garam, and was addressed to the chief staff, Government House.

According to the circular, which was dated Tuesday, February 17, the move was to allow Muslim civil servants to observe the basic tenets of the holy month and participate optimally in various acts of worship during the Ramadan period. The governor explained that the directive took effect immediately Ramadan commenced.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it is considered the holiest month.

Ramadan is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the world, marking the special moment of Iftar (the opening of one's fast) with gatherings, household decorations and traditional foods to celebrate its arrival.

According to tradition, fasting begins at dawn, before which a modest meal known as 'suhoor' will be taken and ends at sunset, referred to as 'Iftar'.

Between the two meals, Muslims taking part in the fasting period will take in nothing, not even water.

Ramadan fasting is compulsory for all Muslims across the world, and is a moment when believers exercise holiness and refrain from doing ungodly things.

NSCIA announces commencement of Ramadan

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared the commencement of Ramadan 2026 and called on Muslims in the country to begin the fasting, while urging them to remain steadfast amid the challenges facing their communities.

The NSCIA confirmed that the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan should be sighted on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, (29th Sha’aban 1447 A.H.), under the leadership of its President-General and Amirul Mumineen, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

According to the council, Wednesday, February 18, would be the first day of the holy month should the crescent moon be observed on Tuesday, and if not, the 2026 Ramadan will commence on February 19.

Vanguard reported that the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), in collaboration with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), has started monitoring the appearance of the crescent moon and advised Muslim leaders accordingly.

In a message to the Muslim community, the NSCIA acknowledged that Nigerian Muslims have been confronted with challenges over the years, including the growing Islamophobic narratives, insurgents and bandits' attacks, as well as perceived bias in the media reports.

The council then highlighted the incidents in Southern Kaduna, Kwara, Kebbi and Maiduguri and decried the framing of Muslims as aggressors in some cases.

