Ramadan 2026: Why Shehu of Borno Announced Commencement of Fasting Instead of Sultan of Sokoto
- Shehu of Borno announced the start of Ramadan 2026 based on verified moon sightings
- Nigeria's first lady Oluremi Tinubu urged prayers for peace during Ramadan
- Ramadan commemorates the Quran's revelation to Prophet Muhammad over 1,400 years ago
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religious activities in Nigeria and worldwide.
Maiduguri, Borno State - Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Elkanemi Garbai Al-Amin announced the sighting of the Ramadan moon on Tuesday evening, February 17.
Al Amin is the vice-chairman of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).
Shehu of Borno announces Ramadan commencement
The Council noted that, due to the Sultan's temporary absence, the 2026 formal public announcement was made by the Shehu of Borno, acting on behalf of the Sultanate Council, in line with established tradition.
Legit.ng understands that the Sultan is presently out of Nigeria.
The Borno monarch announced that the crescent was sighted on Tuesday, February 17, corresponding to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1447AH.
He disclosed that verified reports of moon sightings were received from various parts of the country and were carefully authenticated and accepted by the Sultanate Council, thereby confirming the commencement of the holy month.
Shehu of Borno said:
“After due verification and authentication of the reports received from across the country, the Sultanate Council has accepted the sighting of the new moon. Consequently, Wednesday, 18th February 2026, marks the first day of Ramadan 1447AH."
The Shehu of Borno's announcement indicated the commencement of the Ramadan fast for Muslims.
Remi Tinubu releases Ramadan message
Meanwhile, the first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday morning, February 18, released a message to Muslims as Ramadan 2026 commences, calling for prayers for peace and prosperity in the country.
A statement posted on the X page of Senator Oluremi's aide, Busola Kukoyi, reads:
"I felicitate with the Muslim faithful as you commence this blessed month of Ramadan. I pray this Holy month bring you and your family and the nation as a whole, peace, joy, and spiritual fulfilment.
"During this holy month of fasting and prayers, I urge us all to remember our beloved nation in prayers for greater peace and prosperity. May Almighty Allah accept all our supplications, forgive all our sins and answer all our prayers."
Why is Ramadan holy?
Muslims believe that Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.
Read more about Ramadan 2026:
- Ramadan 2026: Jubilation as Nigerian governor rolls out N1bn for feeding for 34,000 daily meals
- Ramadan 2026: List of countries that have officially confirmed first day of fasting
Yoruba Imams set Ramadan date
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Muslim leaders in Yorubaland confirmed that the Ramadan fast would begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, following a key meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State.
The League of Imams and Alfas explained that the date was set using astronomical calculations and international Islamic resolutions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.