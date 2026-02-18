Shehu of Borno announced the start of Ramadan 2026 based on verified moon sightings

Nigeria's first lady Oluremi Tinubu urged prayers for peace during Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the Quran's revelation to Prophet Muhammad over 1,400 years ago

Maiduguri, Borno State - Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Elkanemi Garbai Al-Amin announced the sighting of the Ramadan moon on Tuesday evening, February 17.

Al Amin is the vice-chairman of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Shehu of Borno announces the commencement of Ramadan 2026 fasting on behalf of the Sultan of Sokoto, who is currently out of the country.

Shehu of Borno announces Ramadan commencement

The Council noted that, due to the Sultan's temporary absence, the 2026 formal public announcement was made by the Shehu of Borno, acting on behalf of the Sultanate Council, in line with established tradition.

Legit.ng understands that the Sultan is presently out of Nigeria.

The Borno monarch announced that the crescent was sighted on Tuesday, February 17, corresponding to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1447AH.

He disclosed that verified reports of moon sightings were received from various parts of the country and were carefully authenticated and accepted by the Sultanate Council, thereby confirming the commencement of the holy month.

Shehu of Borno said:

“After due verification and authentication of the reports received from across the country, the Sultanate Council has accepted the sighting of the new moon. Consequently, Wednesday, 18th February 2026, marks the first day of Ramadan 1447AH."

The Shehu of Borno's announcement indicated the commencement of the Ramadan fast for Muslims.

Remi Tinubu releases Ramadan message

Meanwhile, the first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday morning, February 18, released a message to Muslims as Ramadan 2026 commences, calling for prayers for peace and prosperity in the country.

A statement posted on the X page of Senator Oluremi's aide, Busola Kukoyi, reads:

"I felicitate with the Muslim faithful as you commence this blessed month of Ramadan. I pray this Holy month bring you and your family and the nation as a whole, peace, joy, and spiritual fulfilment.

"During this holy month of fasting and prayers, I urge us all to remember our beloved nation in prayers for greater peace and prosperity. May Almighty Allah accept all our supplications, forgive all our sins and answer all our prayers."

Why is Ramadan holy?

Muslims believe that Ramadan is the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.

Muslim faithful observing the two raka'at supererogatory Eid prayers to celebrate the end of Ramadan at the Central Eid ground in Yola, Adamawa State, on June 28, 2023.

