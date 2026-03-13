Prophetess Olabisi Adamu has made a video about evangelists who publicize their repentance and monetise it online

In the video making the rounds online, she stated that such matters should be kept private and not shared on social media

Her remarks generated mixed reactions among fans, who shared their opinions on what she said

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has continued to trend online for various reasons, amid her lawsuit and reconciliation with her ex-husband.

The mother of one recently shared a video about the lessons she learned from the costly and painful mistakes she made in life, while warning her fans not to make the same errors.

She has also been sharing her prayer moments on Instagram and mentioned that she plans to start a prayer channel very soon.

Amid her frequent posts after giving her life to Christ, a video of clergywoman Olabisi Adamu, founder of Ignite Prayer Ministry, surfaced.

In the recording, the clergywoman preached about Christians who monetise their repentance. According to her, after God delivers some people, they set up ring lights to record their prayers and other activities.

She added that such individuals sometimes pause mid-prayer to ensure the recording is ongoing, all to earn money from social media.

The clergywoman warned that people should not get so consumed with fame that they forget to keep certain matters private.

She added that such behaviour shows a lack of spiritual discernment. She also cited examples from the Bible of people who were delivered from their sins but did not publicise it.

Reactions to Olabisi Adamu’s video

Reacting, some fans mentioned Tonto Dikeh because of how she has been posting her private prayer moments online.

They agreed with the clergywoman’s points and warned against monetising personal spirituality.

However, others defended Tonto Dikeh, saying there is nothing wrong with her sharing her faith publicly.

What fans said about Olabisi Adamu's video

@idelepatricia commented:

"There is nothing wrong with that because people are learning from it."

@pbellebeautyng reacted:

"Says who ? U or God?"

@the_blackbaddie stated:

"This one you’re saying too is supposed be private!!!! No one has a manual how God works!!! There’s 24hrs in a day if someone documents 2 minutes of activities with God and shares with others or monetizes as you’ve said, they haven’t done too much."

@williette_kpan wrote:

"How did this preaching you’re come online."

@eshuameg commented:

"Why are you in pain, don't you have something else to preach.Leave her alone.That is who she is and that is how she chose to do it, not your business.She is a fellow woman like you."

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Fatoyinbo blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted to allegations made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala.

Doris Ogala claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video in which she appeared unbothered by the allegations made against her.

