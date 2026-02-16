The federal government pledges N5 billion to aid victims of the devastating Singer Market fire in Kano State

Vice President Kashim Shettima labels the fire outbreak as a national tragedy affecting all Nigerians

The market traders assure proper use of funds to restore business after the catastrophic loss

Kano State - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has announced a donation of N5 billion to victims of the fire outbreak at Singer Market in Kano.

It was gathered that goods and properties worth billions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

Vice President Kashim Shettima described the incident as a national tragedy.

Shettima said the loss was not only to Kano State but to the entire country.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this on Monday, February 16, 2026, during a sympathy visit to the market.

He prayed for the victims and asked Allah to avert future disasters of such magnitude.

Shettima was accompanied by the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, and Imo states during the visit to Kano State.

The Chairman of the Singer Market Traders Association, Junaid Zakari, assured that the funds would be used judiciously to support affected traders and revive business activities in the market.

Zakari commended the Federal Government for what he called a timely and generous gesture.

Shettima proceeded to Sani Abacha Stadium in Kofar Mata, Kano, after the visit to the market, for the formal reception of the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kano Singer market fire: Tinubu takes action

Recall that President Tinubu directed Shettima to lead a federal government delegation to Kano following the Singer Market fire disaster.

Properties worth over N5 billion had been destroyed at Singer Market, with more than 1,000 businesses affected and seven persons declared missing.

The President had ordered a comprehensive investigation after the fire struck the market for the second time within two weeks.

