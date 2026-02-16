Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Tinubu’s Govt Donates N5bn to Kano Market Fire Victims
Nigeria

Tinubu’s Govt Donates N5bn to Kano Market Fire Victims

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • The federal government pledges N5 billion to aid victims of the devastating Singer Market fire in Kano State
  • Vice President Kashim Shettima labels the fire outbreak as a national tragedy affecting all Nigerians
  • The market traders assure proper use of funds to restore business after the catastrophic loss

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has announced a donation of N5 billion to victims of the fire outbreak at Singer Market in Kano.

Read also

Kano Singer market fire: Tinubu takes action as 7 declared missing, N5bn properties destroyed

It was gathered that goods and properties worth billions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

Vice President Kashim Shettima described the incident as a national tragedy.

Shettima said the loss was not only to Kano State but to the entire country.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this on Monday, February 16, 2026, during a sympathy visit to the market.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

He prayed for the victims and asked Allah to avert future disasters of such magnitude.

Shettima was accompanied by the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, and Imo states during the visit to Kano State.

Read also

"Painful and heartbreaking": Channels TV cameraman Kani Ben passes away days after Bauchi crash

The Chairman of the Singer Market Traders Association, Junaid Zakari, assured that the funds would be used judiciously to support affected traders and revive business activities in the market.

Zakari commended the Federal Government for what he called a timely and generous gesture.

Shettima proceeded to Sani Abacha Stadium in Kofar Mata, Kano, after the visit to the market, for the formal reception of the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kano Singer market fire: Tinubu takes action

Recall that President Tinubu directed Shettima to lead a federal government delegation to Kano following the Singer Market fire disaster.

Properties worth over N5 billion had been destroyed at Singer Market, with more than 1,000 businesses affected and seven persons declared missing.

Read also

Tragedy as mining pit collapse kills 3, injures 4 others

The President had ordered a comprehensive investigation after the fire struck the market for the second time within two weeks.

Read more stories on market fire outbreak:

Fire razes Singer market in Kano at dawn

Legit.ng also reported that a massive fire gutted sections of the Singa Market in Kano, leaving traders scrambling for their belongings.

Eyewitnesses have described scenes of chaos as the inferno consumed shops and merchandise rapidly.

Firefighters have contained the blaze, though the cause remains unknown, and losses are still being assessed.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Kashim ShettimaFederal Government Of NigeriaKano State
Hot:
Sara saffari Jelly bean brains Black actors Abby berner Nigeria dr congo tv stations