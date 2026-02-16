Tinubu’s Govt Donates N5bn to Kano Market Fire Victims
- The federal government pledges N5 billion to aid victims of the devastating Singer Market fire in Kano State
- Vice President Kashim Shettima labels the fire outbreak as a national tragedy affecting all Nigerians
- The market traders assure proper use of funds to restore business after the catastrophic loss
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Kano State - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has announced a donation of N5 billion to victims of the fire outbreak at Singer Market in Kano.
It was gathered that goods and properties worth billions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.
Vice President Kashim Shettima described the incident as a national tragedy.
Shettima said the loss was not only to Kano State but to the entire country.
As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this on Monday, February 16, 2026, during a sympathy visit to the market.
He prayed for the victims and asked Allah to avert future disasters of such magnitude.
Shettima was accompanied by the governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, and Imo states during the visit to Kano State.
The Chairman of the Singer Market Traders Association, Junaid Zakari, assured that the funds would be used judiciously to support affected traders and revive business activities in the market.
Zakari commended the Federal Government for what he called a timely and generous gesture.
Shettima proceeded to Sani Abacha Stadium in Kofar Mata, Kano, after the visit to the market, for the formal reception of the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Kano Singer market fire: Tinubu takes action
Recall that President Tinubu directed Shettima to lead a federal government delegation to Kano following the Singer Market fire disaster.
Properties worth over N5 billion had been destroyed at Singer Market, with more than 1,000 businesses affected and seven persons declared missing.
The President had ordered a comprehensive investigation after the fire struck the market for the second time within two weeks.
Read more stories on market fire outbreak:
- Great Nigeria Building Fire Death Toll Hits 10 as Recovery Operations Continue
- Eyewitness Tells What Happened Before Goods Burnt at Balogun market: "The Fire Started Around 4."
- Balogun Market Fire: Lady Whose Warehouse is Close to Burning Plaza Cries Out Over Safety of Goods
- Traders in Tears, Count Losses as Fire Destroys Furniture Market
- Great Nigeria Building: Photos of 3 Orphans from Same Family Who Died in Fire Accident Break Hearts
- Fire Guts Idumota Market in Lagos, Destroys Goods Worth Millions
- Massive Fire Destroys Millions Worth of Goods at Alaba Rago Market in Lagos Published 11 Dec 2024 By Basit Jamiu
Fire razes Singer market in Kano at dawn
Legit.ng also reported that a massive fire gutted sections of the Singa Market in Kano, leaving traders scrambling for their belongings.
Eyewitnesses have described scenes of chaos as the inferno consumed shops and merchandise rapidly.
Firefighters have contained the blaze, though the cause remains unknown, and losses are still being assessed.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.