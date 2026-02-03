A massive fire has gutted sections of the Singa Market in Kano, leaving traders scrambling for their belongings

Eyewitnesses have described scenes of chaos as the inferno consumed shops and merchandise rapidly

Firefighters have contained the blaze, though the cause remains unknown, and losses are still being assessed

A fierce early morning fire has razed the popular Singa Market along Bello Road in Kano state, destroying goods and properties worth millions of Naira.

The inferno, which has caused panic, started in the early hours of Monday and swept through sections of the market before firefighters eventually contained the blaze.

Although the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, traders and residents watched in despair as the fire consumed lock-up shops and merchandise.

The incident also triggered a major commotion, with victims struggling to salvage belongings and firefighters battling the flames.

How did the fire impact local businesses?

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, some of the affected victims at the scene narrated tales of colossal loss.

Alhaji Sani Usman, a dealer, said the fire gutted one of his brother’s shops completely.

“My brother has lost everything in one of his shops. The entire stock is gone. This was sudden, and we didn’t know the cause. It is a tragic situation, especially with this current economic situation," he stated.

Another retailer, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, lamented that he could not help save a single item.

“The fire moved too fast. I truly wanted to help, but I couldn’t, and it was simply because the fire was moving too fast.”

“Actually, before we realised what was happening, many rows of shops, as you can see, were already engulfed. I have lost some goods too in one of the shops,” he explained.

An eyewitness, Yahuza Umar, described the incident as a scene of chaos.

“If you were there when it happened, you’d run for your life. People were shouting and running in different directions. The panic was too much. Just look at how people’s life's work is in ashes," he recounted.

Officials from the Kano State Fire Service arrived at the scene to combat the blaze. Their prompt intervention, according to witnesses, prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent markets.

According to Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the service spokesperson, the Kano State Fire Service, in collaboration with other emergency responders, managed the fire.

“The fire is currently battling the blaze at Singa Market. Since about 03:16 am to now. The house that caught fire is known as the MAZAB House. However, our crews have so far managed to bring the fire under control.”

Meanwhile, the service has not yet released an official statement on the cause or the total damage.

However, our correspondent observed that the affected section suffered extensive damage.

