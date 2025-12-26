A Nigerian lady cries out over her warehouse, which is close to the 22-storey building that was burnt in Balogun market

She shared her fear for the safety of the goods as she posted a video of her warehouse amid the flames that burned the building

The major fire erupted at the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House on Martins Street in Lagos Island on December 24, 2025

A young businesswoman cried out over the safety of her goods as her warehouse was almost affected by a fire that engulfed a 22-storey building in Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Emergency responders battled the fire at the plaza known as the Great Nigeria Insurance House, located on Martins Street in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State, on December 24, 2025.

In a TikTok video by @xclusive_wholesales, the woman showed how close the burning building was to her warehouse.

She captioned the video:

"Please pray for me. It's close to my warehouse."

She said:

"I'm so scared.This is my plaza. This is where it's burning."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail woman's outcry over Balogun fire

@meg said:

"Are you still in the market? Hope it hasn't gotten to your plaza. Please be safe."

@evil_discipline0 said:

"Na every December this place dey catch fire."

@Incredible_Aminarh said:

"Aren’t firefighters responding? Those long hoses that comes with their vehicles should be able to put this fire off. This fire started small and until it escalated like this, nothing has been done to put it off. Several posts has been all over my fyp and it’s becoming worrisome."

@Bolu A. said:

"I just saw this post and placed an order for the NB 9060. Nothing will happen to your business ma. And merry Christmas to you and your warehouse will see the new year without any damage."

@Softlife said:

"The entire market at the Lagos Island from Mandilas to Balogun and Alaba should have like three fire service stations centered there. These market people pays different taxes to the government."

@Eze Confidence said:

"Honestly I couldn’t help but weep,not me running to my customers place to pick up an item yesterday evening only to see his plaza burning."

@Ayo_Abdvl said:

"How this big building no go get fire protec…? Sprinklers,Smoke detectors,fire Alerts, Extinguishers,na wetin Buildings like this suppose get normally no be everything be government sef Many things could have been prevented if we all start taking preventive measures and cautions."

In a related story, a Nigerian lady sent a strong message to her customers as the fire affected her shop.

Woman loses 2 shops to Lagos Island fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian businesswoman wept bitterly as she lost her two shops in the fire incident at the Great Nigeria Tower in Lagos Island.

She showed a video of her shop before the fire and after the flames affected them, and many people felt sorry for her.

