The death toll from the Balogun Market fire in Lagos has climbed to 10 after more bodies were recovered

Rescue teams confirmed that the blaze, which gutted the Great Nigeria Building, trapped traders and destroyed adjoining structures

Officials said recovery operations were ongoing, with victims’ remains already handed over to grieving families

The death toll from the fire that gutted the Great Nigeria Building in the Balogun Market area of Lagos Island, Lagos State, has risen to 10.

Officials confirmed that two more bodies were recovered from the rubble, raising the figure from the earlier count of eight.

According to PUNCH, the fire, which broke out on Wednesday, December 24, reportedly started on the fourth floor of the 25-storey building before spreading to the sixth floor and eventually engulfing the remaining floors and adjoining structures.

A detached section of the plaza, estimated to be about seven floors high, collapsed during the blaze. The collapse trapped traders and market assistants inside the building.

Emergency responders rescued seven individuals shortly after the incident, while eight bodies were initially recovered during rescue operations in the days that followed.

Recovery operations continue

A source at the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services disclosed that two additional bodies were recovered between Sunday, January 4, and Monday, January 5.

“As the recovery operations progressed, two more bodies were recovered from the rubble between Sunday and Monday last week, and they were immediately taken to the mortuary,” the source said.

Another source at the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, who requested anonymity, stated that the agency was close to reaching ground zero.

“We are closer to reaching ground zero, and that will most likely be this week. Our permanent secretary will provide full details on the outcome as soon as we get to that point,” the source explained.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire Service, Shakiru Amodu, confirmed the development on Sunday. “Yes, two more people were recovered last week,” he said.

Victims identified

The victims whose bodies were recovered have been handed over to their families. Among them was a China-based clothier identified simply as Obum, and an unidentified adult female.

The Omatu brothers, Steve (40), Casmir (39), and Collins (37), were also among the deceased. Reports indicated that the siblings would be buried on Wednesday.

