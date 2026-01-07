A Reverend father has mourned the demise of three orphans who lost their lives in the Great Nigeria House fire

According to the grieving man, they unfortunately passed on because they got trapped and nobody came in time to rescue them

Emotional reactions trailed his post on the X app as sympathetic Nigerians stormed the comments section to console him

A Catholic priest has expressed profound grief following the death of three orphaned brothers who lost their lives during the Great Nigeria House Market fire on Lagos Island.

The cleric lamented how the young men became trapped during the blaze and died before help arrived.

Reverend father laments as 3 orphans die

Their deaths, he claimed, were not unavoidable but happened due to a painful absence of timely rescue, a situation that sparked sorrow and anger among many Nigerians online.

In a post shared on the X platform, the Reverend father, identified as @Fr. James A, expressed pain over the tragedy as someone personally connected to the bereaved family.

He explained that the victims came from a household of seven orphaned siblings, made up of two girlss and five boys.

One of the brothers, a Catholic priest named William Omatu, survived and had been his close friend in Scotland.

The cleric recounted that the three brothers who died were caught in the Great Nigeria House fire on Christmas Eve in late December 2025.

According to his account, there was no timely intervention, leaving the young men trapped while help failed to reach them when it mattered most.

In his words:

"They were seven orphans in one family: two girlss and five boys. One of them is a priest, Fr. William Omatu. Three of their brothers were trapped in the Great Nigeria House Market fire on Lagos Island and died there on Christmas Eve, 24th December 2025. They did not die because it was inevitable. They died because, in Nigeria, life has become cheap. Because those meant to protect lives and property did not. Because no one came in time. Because, somehow, nobody cared enough.

"How does a family bury three promising sons on the same day? How do you explain such pain? This is not just sad; it is devastating. It breaks the heart. What hurts even more is knowing that their brother, a priest and my friend here in Scotland, the remaining siblings, will live the rest of their life and ministry carrying this memory, the knowledge of how their brothers died, and how helpless everyone was. May Nigeria not happen to any of us, in Jesus’ name. I pray that the Lord grants this family the fortitude to carry a grief this heavy. May the souls of Stephen, Casmir and Collins rest in peace. Amen."

3 orphans die in Great Nigeria House fire, reactions

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Victor Ome said:

"This is beyond heartbreaking. I don't even know what to say. This is just sad. Losing 3 siblings in one day is heart wrecking. Why is Nigeria like this? If they had left this godforsaken country they will still be alive. What a country. Rest in power brothers."

Donpir said:

"When we say “Nigeria has happened to you”, this is what we mean. A country that never values life. They were crying out for help, they were burning for 7 days without help. They made calls and asked for help, they offered money for help, yet they were allowed to burn to ashes. Nigeria is a dream destroyer!! May God rest their soul."

Yhur1 added:

"I sincerely don't know how to react to this. I'm traumatized reading this now think of how much pain their loved ones will be in. You can't tell me the fire was accidental never and the govt can also be in support of the act!"

