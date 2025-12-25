A young lady has shared everything she saw while she was at Balogun Market before the market went up in flames

She mentioned the time the fire started and the things she saw the fire service personnel doing when the fire began

The lady also mentioned something a friend told her when the fire had already started burning heavily and destroying goods

A trader who sells at Balogun Market in Lagos Island, Lagos State, has shared how the fire that raged through Balogun Market started.

She made the statement after surviving the incident and shared how she managed to protect herself and her goods from getting burnt.

Woman describes fire at Balogun Market

The lady explained that something worse could have happened to her and her goods had she not listened to and followed her mother.

Speaking in the video, @_iyiolaa shared that the incident didn’t appear serious at the beginning, as she noticed a little smoke around 4 pm in the afternoon.

While she and several others didn’t pay much attention to it, thinking it wasn’t serious, the incident eventually led to the loss of millions of naira worth of goods.

She shared:

"This is what happened, this is how the fire started. The fire started around 4 o’clock. I was still at my shop because it was nothing serious. It was just smoke; nobody knew it was really serious. Even people in that building didn’t move their goods because it didn’t seem serious, and all those fire-fighting devices were already around."

In the TikTok clip, she added that before the fire escalated, fire service personnel were already present but didn’t appear to be doing anything, as there was no visible fire yet.

She spoke further:

"They were not even doing anything, they were just so relaxed. I left around 7 o’clock, got home around 8 to 9 o’clock, and I was already in my house when one of my friends from my shop started sending me videos showing the fire had become serious and that I should come quickly."

Speaking about how she was able to protect herself and her goods, she shared:

"My mum was even shouting, ‘Let’s go!’ Thank God I followed her, otherwise, what would we be saying now? What would I be saying now?"

"Everything got burnt; I can’t even post the videos on my TikTok right now."

Reactions as lady speaks about market fire

ifeoma_200 noted:

"That place is cursed!!!!!"

NAOMI EMPIRE (SKINCARE & HAIR) said:

"Una see smoke una say it’s not that serious. Like seriously??"

JHAY.O CONFECTIONARIES said:

"Balogun market again??. has this now become a yearly ritual? chai."

MamaD noted:

"I am suspecting something ooo, at every 3 to 6 months, fire happens in Balogun market...it is well ooo."

ABIMBOLA stated:

"Why should you not take fire serious,madam stop saying that,no fire is small.."

IFEANYI added:

"That philmore lady i don buy something from her for my sister 😢😢 i hope she was able to recover somethings."

DOMINIC EMPIRE stressed:

"So as big as that plaza, each shops don’t have fire extinguishers 🧯 are you guys kidding me ? As it started 40 people use their stuff off am it won’t has escalate that way."

nah lie madam wrote:

"I was there by 6=30 the fire was very very must I live there by 9pm when the fire get too must."

Queen noted:

"You just said my mind o, something that was burning in the evening which was obviously not much how did it turn that much."

Viclabtee textiles shared:

"That fire wasn’t serious at the beginning it’s because they didn’t do the right thing to quench it immediately it started."

Just_ladeyy said:

"Smoke leads to fire. At the very least, they should have looked for the source of the smoke and put it out. Their nonchalant attitude caused most of the loss. So sad."

