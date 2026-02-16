A Channels Television cameraman died in Bauchi days after a tragic road accident involving journalists on assignment

The Bauchi State NUJ Council and Governor Bala Mohammed expressed sorrow, describing the loss as painful for the media community

Colleagues and family members mourned as the late cameraman was remembered for his dedication and courage

Channels Television has lost one of its cameramen, Kani Ben, who died in Bauchi state nine days after sustaining injuries in a road accident while covering the inauguration of projects by the North East Development Commission.

The tragic incident happened on February 7 when a bus carrying journalists somersaulted several times along the Yashi–Yelwan Duguri Road in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

Channels Television cameraman Kani Ben passes away days after sustaining injuries in a road accident in Bauchi state. Photo credit: channelstv

Source: Instagram

According to The Nation, Ben was receiving treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital before his passing in the early hours of Sunday, February 15.

Several journalists injured in crash, one fatality recorded

The accident occurred shortly after the commissioning of a Government Secondary School project in Yelwan Duguri, which was handed over to the Bauchi state Government by the NEDC delegation led by the Minister of State for Regional Development, Alhaji Uba Maigari Ahmadu, and Bauchi State Deputy Governor Auwal Jatau.

The convoy was heading to inaugurate the Bara Bridge between Bauchi and Gombe states when the crash happened.

Several journalists were injured, including representatives from African Independent Television, Nigerian Television Authority, News Agency of Nigeria, and The Nation, but Ben’s death remains the only fatality recorded.

Tributes pour in for late cameraman Kani Ben

The Nation reported that the Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists described the incident as shocking and extended condolences to Ben’s family, colleagues, and associates.

The council also suspended its planned congress meeting in respect of the late cameraman.

Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed expressed deep sorrow through his media aide, noting that despite medical efforts, Ben could not survive his injuries. He praised Ben’s dedication and courage while offering prayers for his eternal rest.

Kani Ben hailed from Adamawa state and was survived by his wife and two children.

His colleagues had remained hopeful of his recovery after surgery and intensive care, but his passing has left the media community in mourning.

According to reports, the injured journalists were rushed to Yelwan Duguri Hospital for emergency treatment before being transferred to ATBU Teaching Hospital and Bauchi Specialist Hospital.

The loss of Kani Ben has been described as painful and heartbreaking, marking a sad moment for journalism in Bauchi and beyond.

Grief as Channels TV cameraman Kani Ben passes away days after Bauchi road crash. Photo credit: channelstv

Source: Instagram

Fast-rising singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' dies after snakebite

Not long ago, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian music scene was thrown into mourning following reports of the death of fast-rising singer and vocalist Ifunanya, popularly known as Nanyah Music.

According to sources familiar with the tragic situation, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence. She was said to have been rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but despite medical intervention, she did not survive.

Adding to the tragedy of the situation is the fact that Nanyah Music was reportedly active on social media just hours before the incident occurred. Nanyah Music was best known for her powerful Catholic hymns and classical covers like 'Time to Say Goodbye' on TikTok.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng