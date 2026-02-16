President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a federal government delegation to Kano following the Singer Market fire disaster

Properties worth over N5 billion had been destroyed at Singer Market, with more than 1,000 businesses affected and seven persons declared missing

The President had ordered a comprehensive investigation after the fire struck the market for the second time within two weeks

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has moved to address the devastation caused by a fresh fire outbreak at Singer Market in Kano by directing Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a federal government delegation to the state as traders count heavy losses and families search for missing relatives.

The delegation is expected to travel from Abuja to Kano to formally convey the president’s condolences to traders affected by the inferno, which has been described as one of the most destructive incidents in the market’s history.

The visit will also signal federal support for victims whose livelihoods were wiped out after the fire swept through the commercial hub over the weekend.

Federal delegation heads to Kano

According to the presidency, the delegation will express solidarity with the victims and communicate plans for financial assistance aimed at helping traders recover and reopening the market as quickly as possible.

Members of the team include Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senator Kawu Ismaila, and Rep. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.

Also joining the delegation are the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Bernard M. Doro, and the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mrs Zubaida Umar. Their presence is expected to pave the way for emergency relief and longer-term intervention.

President Tinubu had earlier spoken by telephone with Abba Kabir Yusuf, offering condolences to the people of Kano State. He expressed concern that the latest fire occurred less than two weeks after an earlier blaze damaged parts of the same market.

Scale of damage and missing persons

Details emerging from the market paint a grim picture. The Chairman of Singer Market, Junaid Zakari, said properties worth more than N5 billion were destroyed, with over 1,000 businesses affected.

He confirmed that seven persons had been declared missing, adding that investigations were ongoing to determine their whereabouts.

Zakari described the incident as unprecedented, noting that four residential buildings housing small-scale businesses were razed. Goods, equipment and valuables were lost, leaving many traders without any means of livelihood.

Emergency responders and security agencies remain at the scene as authorities work to determine the cause of the fire. President Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the repeated outbreaks, which have continued to plunge traders into distress.

Traders at the market spoke of the scale of their losses. Alhaji Isa Abubakar said he lost goods worth over N200 million.

“From God we come, to Him we shall return.

“I am here and it is heartbreaking to see goods worth billions of Naira destroyed by fire.”

Another trader, Musa Ibrahim, said his losses exceeded N340 million.

“The fire had consumed everything we had,” he said.

