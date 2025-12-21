A devastating fire tore through the Sabuwar Lale furniture market in Kano, destroying dozens of shops overnight

Traders said the blaze, which began around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, wiped out millions of naira worth of goods

Although no lives were lost, the incident left many business owners without their main source of livelihood

A major fire outbreak destroyed the Sabuwar Lale furniture market in Tal’udu, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State in the early hours of Sunday, December 21, 2025.

According to Dailytrust, eyewitnesses reported that the fire began at about 2:30 a.m. and spread quickly across the market, consuming many shops before officials of the Kano State Fire Service arrived.

Fire outbreak destroyed Sabuwar Lale furniture market in Kano, leaving traders with massive losses. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Traders count heavy losses

One of the affected traders, Bashir Ustaz, said he was devastated when he arrived at the market and found his shop completely destroyed.

“Around 3 a.m. I was called and told that fire had broken out at the market. When I arrived, what I saw made me close my eyes. Everything I owned was destroyed by the fire,” he said.

He explained that just a day before the incident, the market had been busy and crowded, but by morning, everything had been reduced to ashes.

Market leadership reacts

The Vice Chairman of the market, Adamu Mansur, popularly known as Madaki, confirmed that the fire started around 2:30 a.m. and raged until dawn.

“The fire was burning from about 2:30 a.m. until morning. We pray that Allah replaces our losses with something better,” he said.

Madaki noted that traders could not yet estimate the total value of their losses but revealed that some shops lost furniture worth millions of naira. He explained that in his own shop, over 40 sets of furniture were destroyed, including several sets valued at more than N5 million each.

He appealed to the Kano State Government and well-meaning individuals to support the affected traders, stressing that the scale of destruction was overwhelming.

Reports indicated that at least 11 permanent shops and about 20 temporary structures were completely burnt. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control after the early morning prayers.

Livelihoods destroyed

Although no lives were lost, traders said the incident had cut off their main source of livelihood. Many expressed concern about how they would recover from the losses without urgent assistance.

As at the time of filing this report, the Kano State Fire Service had not issued an official statement on the cause of the fire.

