Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan confronted Senator Titus Zam after a committee meeting at the National Assembly

The arguments escalated, leading to an alleged assault by Natasha's aide and intervention from security operatives

Public reactions vary, with criticisms and defence emerging over Natasha's controversial behaviour in the Senate

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has been engaged in another dramatic confrontation with another colleague at the National Assembly. She visited the office of Titus Zam, the senator representing Benue North-West, the chairman of the Senate Committee on the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

Sources privy to the development at the national assembly disclosed that the incident came after the budget defence of the committee, which happened earlier in the day. The meeting was scheduled for 10 am, but had ended before the arrival of the Kogi senator.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in confrontation at another senator's office Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Senator Natasha found out that the session had concluded when she arrived at the venue, but reportedly proceeded to the office of the committee chairman to seek clarification in the company of her legislative aides.

Eyewitnesses explained that the tension rose when Natasha was denied access to the office, which led to the heated argument involving members of staff and individuals in the Kogi senator's entourage. During the argument, an aide to the senator was alleged to have assaulted a staff member in the committee chairman's office, leading to the intervention of a security operative.

The situation came under control after the intervention of security operatives at the National Assembly, while details surrounding the altercation's immediate trigger were yet to be cleared.

Nigerians react as Natasha confronts another senator

Nigerians have started reacting to the video of the incident. Below are some of their reactions:

Akorede faults Natasha:

"Why always this woman? She keeps fighting everybody as if she’s the only person or the only woman in the Senate. Kogi people should do better this coming election because I can’t imagine this shameless person representing a whole district."

Nigerians react as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan confronts another senator Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti

Source: Twitter

Badmus faulted the Kogi senator:

"Always in the news for the wrong reasons, as a Parliamentarian will only reduce your productivity. Aside from social media clout, you can never profit from it."

Bravotwice Akim said the video was to tarnish the image of the Kogi senator:

"But the video shows Senator Natasha sitting most of the time...but because of already established hate against her, some are already rushing to hit their phone pads."

Cee&See1stNews faulted the Kogi senator:

"Natasha left her office to go and fight Sen. Zam in his office. What manner of Agbero Senator is she? Another suspension loading."

Ọlánrèwájú Ìdòwú faulted the action of the Kogi senator:

"Why is she always in a tussle with her male counterparts? This is not nice at all."

See the video of the moment here:

Natasha speaks on dumping the PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has disclosed that she has been getting calls and invites from the presidency and fellow senators to dump the PDP for the APC.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained that she has no reason to dump the leading opposition PDP for the ruling party, because she has peace in her current party.

Akpoti-Uduaghan has been making headlines since the beginning of 2025, when she accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Source: Legit.ng