Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has been reportedly detained at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sources privy to the development disclosed that the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who voluntarily presented himself at the anti-graft agency's headquarters on Monday, February 16, following an invitation from the commission, will spend the night in EFCC custody.

According to The Cable, the development emerged as investigators continue to question the former governor, concerning his alleged financial improprieties when he was in office.

One of the sources said, “He is in our custody, and he is going to spend the night." It was learnt that the former governor may be released on Tuesday, February 17, after further interrogation. This depends on the progress of the investigation against him.

Recall that El-Rufai was the governor of Kaduna between 2015 and 2023. Earlier in the day, Daily Trust reported that protesters in support of and against the former governor staged a demonstration at the headquarters of the EFCC.

Muyiwa Adekeye, the media aide to the former governor, also confirmed that he will be spending the night in EFCC custody. Adekeye confirmed the development in a social media post when he wrote:

"He had a frank and fruitful interaction with the EFCC officials, whom his counsel noted were entirely professional in their approach and conduct. He remains with the EFCC."

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of his post and expressed their views about the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Wasiu Badejo projected a further dilemma for the ex-governor:

"From EFCC to DSS, from there to ICPC, before he comes out, 2027 is here. Let him prepare for a long stay with the Security Services, ṣe o lo hun buru ni?"

Omoalhaji Konibaje said there is a lesson to learn in El-Rufai's case:

"Lesson in life. Table dey turn. Power yesterday no fit dey today, or even tomorrow. Trend with caution. Not everything that comes to the mouth needs to be voiced out. Some must be returned to the head, and some must be allowed to come out from the nose."

Soniran Gbenga Lekan called for more clarification:

"We want an insight into the allegation and how much he is alleged to have stolen."

Oseni Kabiru said the former governor should be accountable:

"Perfect, he needs to be held accountable."

