FCT, Abuja - Tensions surfaced in the National Assembly (NASS) as Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central, raised concerns over what she described as a persistent curtailment of her legislative prerogatives in the 10th Senate.

As reported on Monday, February 16, by Vanguard, the senator’s protest followed her alleged omission from the membership of the senate committee on the North Central Development Commission.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan addresses the fresh clash at the National Assembly complex, as footage of the incident goes viral.

Senator Natasha protests committee exclusion

The Cable also reported that Natasha vowed she would not be treated as a second-class citizen.

Senator Natasha reportedly arrived at the committee meeting fully prepared to participate in the proceedings, only to be surprised when she discovered her name was missing from the official attendance list.

Upon noticing the omission, she sought out the committee clerk to understand the reason for her exclusion. She was informed that the clerk was in the office of the committee chairman, Senator Titus Tartenger Zam.

During their exchange, the senator alleged that the chairman acted on instructions from higher authorities, though he did not provide any specifics.

Expressing deep concern, Senator Natasha described the incident as part of a recurring pattern of marginalisation, emphasising that all Senators are constitutionally equal in status, authority, and mandate. According to her media team, she questioned the procedural and constitutional basis for her exclusion from a committee whose work directly impacts her region in the North Central geopolitical zone.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan alleges that aides of the North Central Development Commission Senate Committee Chairman confronted her media team, escalating tensions.

Natasha alleges committee harassment

Furthermore, the Kogi lawmaker alleged that tensions escalated when aides attached to the committee chairman confronted her media team. She claimed that approximately six aides, including the chairman’s secretary, seized her cinematographer’s phone and engaged in verbal hostility, a development she described as unacceptable. Reaffirming her commitment to fairness and institutional integrity, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted that her demand was rooted in respect for the electoral mandate entrusted to her by the people of Kogi Central. She pledged to continue advocating for equitable treatment whenever legislative rights are undermined.

The incident has caused discussion within political and parliamentary circles, with observers urging strict adherence to legislative procedures, transparency in committee administration, and the preservation of equality among members of the 10th National Assembly.

