One person was killed in an attack by gunmen in Kwara State's Koro community

Violent incidents linked to Boko Haram and ISIS escalate in northern Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already deployed an army battalion amid rising tensions and security crisis

Ilorin, Kwara State - One person has died following an attack by gunmen in the Koro community of the Ekiti Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State.

As reported by Channels TV, the attack from suspected terrorists on Sunday afternoon, February 8, threw the residents of the community into panic.

Gunmen strike again in Kwara

The outlaws stormed the community, heavily armed, shooting sporadically and forcing residents to flee their homes in fear. The shooting led to the death of one person.

‎The community shares a boundary with ‎Egbe in Yagba West LGA of Kogi State, all in the north-central region of the country.

Sunday's attack came days after some terrorists assaulted Woro community of Kaiama LGA of the state, killing at least 75 persons.

Such attacks have drawn the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused Nigeria's government of failing to protect Christians, a charge the President Bola Tinubu-led government denies. U.S. forces struck what they described as terrorist targets in northwestern Nigeria on December 25, 2025.

Already, President Tinubu announced the deployment of an army battalion to Kwara.

Although no group has officially claimed responsibility for the attack on Woro community, residents told Reuters the attackers were religious hardliners who had long preached in the village, urging locals to abandon the Nigerian state.

The state government blamed “terrorist cells”, and Tinubu and locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram.

Jihadist violence spreads in northern Nigeria

The deadly attacks in Kwara come amid a complex security crisis in Nigeria, with violent groups linked to Boko Haram and the ISIL (ISIS) group in the northeast, alongside a surge in kidnappings for ransom by gunmen across the northwest and north-central regions over recent months.

Boko Haram, which gained global attention in 2014 after abducting more than 200 schoolgirls from Chibok, is still operating in the north-east of the country but has since splintered.

One of its factions, Mahmuda, is now active in rural parts of Kwara and the neighbouring state of Niger.

According to Amnesty International, the jihadists had been leafleting the two villages since late 2025.

