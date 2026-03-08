Rex I. Elanu, AAC National Publicity Secretary warned Nigerians about alleged plans by the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections

The AAC spokesperson said the party had maintained a digital voter register and prepared to meet INEC’s electoral timetable

Elanu accused the ruling APC of attempting to manipulate the electoral system and restrict opposition parties

FCT, Abuja - The African Action Congress (AAC), the political party of activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, has issued a warning to Nigerians about what it described as alleged plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an interview on Sunday, March 8, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Rex I. Elanu, suggested that the AAC was fully aware of strategies being deployed within the political system and insisted that the party was preparing itself accordingly.

The AAC alerts Nigerians to alleged APC plans and states that it is prepared to comply with INEC’s electoral timetable. Photo credit: @sowore/@offiicialAPCng/Kola Sulaiman

Source: UGC

Elanu maintained that the AAC had already taken steps to ensure it complies with the requirements set out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

AAC claims readiness for electoral timetable

According to the AAC spokesperson, the party has long maintained a digital system for managing its membership and voter mobilisation activities.

“Considering that the AAC has a penchant for digital operations, we have always had our Voter's register in place, with a realtime mechanism to update and organize the register digitally,” Elanu said.

He added that the party was already positioned to satisfy the first stage of the electoral requirements set by the electoral commission.

“So far, we are prepared to meet up with the first requirement on INEC's Timetable.”

AAC accuses ruling party of manipulating system

Elanu further alleged that the political structure in the country was designed to favour the ruling party and limit the effectiveness of other political organisations.

“AAC understands the desperation of our ruling class (the APC led Govt) to control and manipulate the electoral process,” he said.

He argued that this was reflected in how lawmakers addressed concerns raised by Nigerians during debates over provisions of the electoral bill.

“So we understand that the system wasn't designed to entertain the readiness of Political participants outside the misruling APC.”

AAC urges Nigerians to remain politically conscious

Despite its criticisms, the AAC insisted it would continue mobilising Nigerians to demand political accountability and participate actively in the democratic process.

Elanu said the party’s ideology and political strategy remained focused on encouraging citizens to pursue what he described as political emancipation.

“This is why as a socialist driven revolutionary Party, we have never stopped mobilizing Nigerians to become conscious and ready enough for their political emancipation, whether by the ballot or at the barricades,” he said.

He added that the party had complied with all necessary requirements so far and had not encountered any obstacles in meeting regulatory obligations.

“So far, we are not lacking behind on any of the processes required of us.”

AAC criticises revised electoral provisions

The party also criticised aspects of the revised electoral provisions, arguing that they were structured in a way that could weaken transparency and limit political competition.

Elanu stated that the changes could create uncertainty in the electoral framework.

The AAC raises concerns about alleged APC plans and declares it is prepared to meet INEC’s electoral timetable. Photo credit: @sowore

Source: Twitter

“We reiterate that the revised electoral provisions were deliberately designed in an anti-people's fashion,” he said.

According to him, the amendments could create ambiguity in the law and reduce the time available for parties to organise and campaign effectively.

The AAC, however, maintained that it would continue preparing for the electoral process while encouraging Nigerians to remain vigilant about developments in the country’s political landscape.

2027 election: Obi vows to contest

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has declared that he will contest the 2027 presidential election.

The former Anambra governor stated that no amount of political pressure will stop him from entering the race.

Source: Legit.ng