A University of Ibadan female student who battled depression in her 100 level has graduated with a second-class upper degree

The fresh graduate, who studied environmental health science at Nigeria's premier university, shared her grade point average (GPA) progression from her first year to her finals

She recounted having carryovers in her first year at the university, but overcame her academic challenges to graduate with a 3.08 CGPA in a 4.0 grading system

Ogooluwa Funto Oloruntola, a University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate, has bagged a second-class upper degree in environmental health science several years after she overcame depression and some academic challenges.

Ogooluwa celebrated her graduation on X by sharing her GPA progression from her first year to her final year.

A lady overcame depression to bag a second-class upper at the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @Gharmma1

Source: Twitter

Ogooluwa also showcased her project work. In her tweet, Ogooluwa revealed that she battled with depression in her first year and was confused.

UI graduate shares her GPA progression

She had carryovers in her year on as well. Eventually, she overcame those challenges to finish with a 3.08 CGPA in a 4.0 grading system.

"I don't think I've posted this here:

"My GPA progression through university:

"100L: 2.04 – Confused and depressed.

"200L: 3.11 – Still overwhelmed.

"300L: 3.45 – Started figuring things out.

"400L: 3.63 – Finally understanding the game.

"500L: 3.82 – Did what I had to do," she tweeted.

Explaining her 'I did what I had to do' statement in her 500 level, which raised eyebrows, Ogooluwa said she implied that she had to push herself through that particular level as she had lost her passion for studying at the time.

"Lol, you people are actually crazy on this app.

"When I said I "did what I had to do,” I meant I had already lost the zeal for school and just pushed myself through so I could get it over with."

A UI fresh graduate says she was depressed and confused in her 100 level. Photo Credit: @Gharmma1

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

UI graduate celebrated on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

@GOV_ENOM said:

"It kept increasing, and you're saying "confused, overwhelmed..." I no believe you oo You be scholar from day one Mine be like crypto."

@damola_ayo93 said:

"Omo, I don get hope🤲🏾😂.

"Comeback still fit show as long as extra time never finish."

@HighChief011 said:

"Congratulations. But why your result come de look like my own."

@OBasheer74889 said:

"I had this start too having 3 carry over in my 100l lot of Ds in 2nd semester.. 200l is when I realized that passing academically is sweet.. didn't know when I fall in love with reading. I'm in 3.8 at 400l hoping to taste 4. At 500l b4 I cinvocate may Allah help me."

@Headofstates001 said:

"The Sisyphean task of rebuilding academic momentum after a faltering start – it's a formidable challenge, to say the least. The weight of expectations and the pressure to bounce back can be overwhelming. I dont know you, but I'm so proud of you, stranger."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student who wanted to study law at the University of Ibadan had graduated with a degree in Russian and French.

UI graduate returns 17 years later

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan graduate who left in 2009 had returned after 17 years to present his research.

In a Facebook post where he shared his university throwback photo, the man revealed that all was set for him to commence his PhD program after his master's degree, as he had already secured a supervisor, found accommodation and was about to pay his tuition.

He said his dream was to generate hydrogen-based energy from urine. However, he abandoned his PhD aspiration to begin conducting independent experiments. That move marked a turning point in his life, leading to a breakthrough. According to him, he successfully generated clean hydrogen from waste, secured seven invention patents, won multiple awards and also founded Lumos Laboratories.

Source: Legit.ng