Bandits attacked the village of Karku (Ningi) in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday morning, killing seven people and abducting a Catholic priest along with ten others.

The incident occurred around 3:20 am, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Catholic diocese confirms kidnapping

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan confirmed the abduction of Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye, parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku.

The Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Jacob Shanet, stated:

“With profound sadness, we announce the kidnapping of our priest, Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye… Fr. Nathaniel was kidnapped alongside ten (10) other people… This terrible event occurred at about 03:20 am (WAT) at his residence… At the time of writing this report, the incident has resulted in the killing of three people aside from those abducted.”

Rising death toll and injuries

Zagaxola MaKama reported that the initial attack left three people dead, but the toll later rose to seven. Among the victims were two security officers and five community members.

Three members of a local vigilante group were also declared missing, while four others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Community leaders react

Yakubu J. Maigamo, National President of the Akurmi Development Association, confirmed the total number of deaths and expressed grief over the attack.

He said:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the brutal attack on our people… Our hearts go out to the families of those affected by this senseless violence.”

He urged both federal and state governments, as well as security agencies, to take immediate action to rescue those abducted and ensure justice for the victims.

The attack highlighted ongoing insecurity in Southern Kaduna, where communities have repeatedly faced violent raids. Residents and leaders stressed the need for stronger government intervention to protect lives and property, as well as to prevent further tragedies.

