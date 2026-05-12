A former reverend sister who was dismissed from the Congregation of Mother of Perpetual Help of the Archangels Sisters (MOPHAS) has recounted an unforgettable 2016 incident that left her embarrassed

According to the former Catholic reverend sister, while living within the convent walls, something embarrassing happened while she was bathing, and it involved another reverend sister

She lamented that what hurt her the most was that the management of the church did nothing when she reported the incident

Kinse Shako Annastasia, a former Catholic reverend sister from the Congregation of Mother of Perpetual Help of the Archangels Sisters (MOPHAS) in Auchi, Edo state, who was dismissed, has publicly shared an incident that happened within the convent walls, which involved her and another unnamed reverend sister.

Annastasia, a native of Plateau state, gained significant public attention in 2025 for her outspoken allegations of sexual harassment and institutional abuse within the Catholic Church in Nigeria and was subsequently dismissed in September 2025 after alleging that priests mistreat nuns.

Kinse Shako Annastasia recounts how a reverend sister walked in while she was bathing without her consent. Photo Credit: Kinse Shako Annastasia

Source: Facebook

Ex-reverend sister's disturbing bathroom experience

Annastasia, in a Facebook post on May 11, alleged that a reverend sister saw her naked in the restroom without her consent.

Narrating how it happened, Annastasia explained that she was having her bath when the reverend sister entered the bathroom.

According to her, that incident left her feeling exposed, embarrassed, unsafe and humiliated. What pained her the most was that the church allegedly did nothing about the incident when she reported it.

She expressed disappointment that such a thing could not only happen in the house of God but was let to slide with no action taken. Her story read:

"In 2016, while living within the convent walls, another sister saw me naked in a restroom without my consent. I was having my bath and she opened the door and went into the bathroom. That moment deeply affected me emotionally and psychologically. I felt exposed, embarrassed, unsafe, and humiliated.

"What hurt even more was that when I reported the incident, nothing was done about it. The silence, dismissal, and lack of accountability became part of the trauma I carried for years.

"Ironically, this was the same sister who was later involved in another scandal within the convent. She was caught with...( too gory to write) Yet my pain and complaint were ignored as though my dignity did not matter.

"People often underestimate how deeply violations of privacy and emotional humiliation can affect a person, especially in places where one expects safety, holiness, and protection.

"I share this today not out of hatred, but because many people suffer silently behind closed doors while appearances are maintained publicly. Healing begins when truth is no longer buried in silence.

"This and many other experiences hurt more than I could handle. And the fact that it happened in the house of God ... Lord have mercy."

Legit.ng reached out to the former reverend sister for comments, but she had yet to respond at the time of this report.

Kinse Shako Annastasia claimed nothing was done when she reported the incident to the leadership. Photo Credit: Kinse Shako Annastasia

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Ex-reverend sister's story sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former reverend sister's story below:

Chidimma Amedu said:

"I don’t think I should have problems with my fellow man seeing my nakedness by mistake as long as u didn’t touch me."

Ordinary Governor Nwambeke said:

"If your fellow sister seeing your nakedness made you feel exposed, embarrassed, unsafe, and humiliated, to the extent it affected you emotionally and psychologically, how do you now feel that opposite [expletive] sees your nakedness?"

Ejiofor Emmanuel said:

"If that has ever troubled you, you have a big problem.

"I thought you would have said a man opened the door and saw your nakedness. In fact you planned for it. You liked it and it happened to you. Otherwise why did you leave the door open while you were naked?

"Tell us that you planned to be seen by man but your fellow woman saw you."

Christian Amalu said:

"Succinctly captured in your write up, one of the major characteristics of serious depression is that the person will always see evil in everybody around. This is probably, what is unfolding before our very eyes here."

Winifred Nzete said:

"When you started these stories of your exit from the convent, people were having pity on you. Now, same people are now seeing that you are not normal. Your family should take you for proper check up before the situation gets worse. May God grant you healing."

Dismissed reverend sister spills more

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a dismissed reverend sister, Kinse Shako Annastasia, had exposed more things that transpired in the church.

Annastasia accused an unnamed reverend sister superior of telling lies to a bishop, claiming that she never permitted her to do her master's in Abuja.

The former reverend sister released a letter online to counter her superior's alleged lies as she narrated her untold ordeal while in the Catholic congregation.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng