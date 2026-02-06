Several Nigerians, including a popular Abuja singer, a school head teacher, and rural farmers, lost their lives to snakebites

In multiple cases, victims reportedly struggled to access anti-venom due to poor hospital supply, long distances to treatment centres

The deaths renewed national concern over Nigeria’s emergency health preparedness and the persistent danger of snakebites

Deaths from snakebites continue to expose deep gaps in Nigeria’s emergency health response, especially in rural communities and even in major cities.

From farms to offices and private homes, venomous encounters have claimed lives that might have been saved with timely access to anti-venom, functional facilities and clear emergency protocols.

Below are some Nigerians whose deaths from snakebite in recent years drew public attention and renewed concern about a largely preventable tragedy.

1. Ifunanya “Nanyah” Nwangene

Ifunanya Nwangene, an Abuja-based singer known as Nanyah, died on January 31, 2026, after being bitten by a snake in her residence.

According to accounts from close associates, she sought urgent medical help at two hospitals but was initially turned away due to the absence of anti-venom.

She later arrived at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, where only one dose of anti-venom was available, though two were required.

Her music director, Sam Ezugwu, said she was conscious on arrival and described the snake to doctors. A second dose of anti-venom was sourced from a nearby pharmacy, but she died before it could be administered.

Her death sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians questioning why a major public hospital lacked sufficient life-saving drugs.

2. Usman Mohammed

Usman Mohammed, head teacher of the Local Education Authority Primary School in Jamigbe community, Abaji Area Council of the FCT, was killed by a cobra inside his office in early 2026.

According to the village chief, the snake entered through cracks in the dilapidated building and struck as Mohammed arrived at work, spitting venom into his eyes.

He was rushed to a hospital in Lambata, Niger State, but was pronounced dead hours later.

Community leaders blamed the incident on poor infrastructure and called for urgent intervention to fix unsafe school buildings and strengthen emergency response in rural parts of the FCT.

3. Halimat Aliyu

Halimat Aliyu, a teacher and mother of three in Sepeteri community, Saki East Local Government Area of Oyo State, died on August 27, 2021, after a snake bit her on the farm.

Her husband said she was bitten on the heel shortly after alighting from their vehicle. She was first taken to a UCH facility, where help was delayed, and later moved to a private hospital, Cable reported.

Although she reportedly received some anti-venom, her condition deteriorated. She died three days later after vomiting blood, leaving behind young children now being raised by relatives.

4. Chidiebere Christopher Nwoke

Chidiebere Christopher Nwoke, a farmer in Umuahia, Abia State, died in February 2020 after being bitten by a viper while weeding his farm.

He accidentally struck the snake with a machete, prompting it to bite his hand. Instead of being taken to a hospital with anti-venom, he was brought to a herbalist for treatment.

The swelling worsened, and the herbal remedies failed. He later died from complications of the bite, underscoring how reliance on traditional treatment and delays in seeking medical care continue to cost lives.

Together, these cases reveal a recurring pattern of delayed treatment, poor infrastructure and limited access to anti-venom, issues that continue to make snakebite a silent but deadly threat in Nigeria.

