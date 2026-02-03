A venomous snake killed Usman Mohammed, head teacher of LEA Primary School in Jamigbe community, FCT

Rising Abuja soprano Ifunanya Nwangene died from a snake bite after reportedly not receiving sufficient antivenom

Community leaders called on authorities to repair schools and improve emergency medical response in the FCT

FCT, Abuja - Residents of Jamigbe community in Gawu ward, Abaji Area Council, FCT, are in mourning after Usman Mohammed, head teacher of the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School, was killed by a venomous snake.

The village chief, HRH Alhaji Danladi Aliyu, explained that the cobra entered through a crack in the wall of the headmaster’s office, hiding under a chair before striking as the teacher arrived.

Abuja reels as a cobra kills a school headmaster in his office just weeks ahead of Ifunanya’s passing. Photo credit: Contribution

Source: UGC

“The snake spat venom into his eyes when he entered. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Lambata, Niger State, but was pronounced dead a few hours later,” Aliyu said.

He blamed the tragedy on the dilapidated state of the school’s infrastructure, noting that the office was the only administrative space, built years ago through community efforts, and that the classroom walls are also cracked, Daily Independent reported.

“It was only by God’s grace that pupils in the adjacent classroom were spared,” the chief added.

Community members reportedly killed the snake shortly after the attack. Aliyu called on the LEA and the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) to build proper classrooms and offices to prevent further tragedies.

Death of rising Abuja singer raises alarm

Just weeks after the head teacher’s death, Abuja-based rising soprano singer Ifunanya Nwangene also died after a snake bite. She passed away on Saturday, 31 January 2026, at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, after reportedly not receiving sufficient antivenom in time.

Fear as Cobra Snake Kills Abuja School Headmaster in His Office Weeks Before Ifunaya's Death

Source: Twitter

Confirming her death, the Amemuso Choir, where Nwangene performed, described her as a promising talent whose life was cut short. “We regret to announce the sudden demise of our beloved soprano, Ifunanya Nwangene, who passed away yesterday at the Federal Medical Centre due to a snake bite,” the choir’s statement read.

The choir’s music director, Sam Ezugwu, added, “A rising star, Ifunanya was on the cusp of sharing her incredible talent with the world.”

Calls for urgent action on safety and medical response

Both incidents have heightened fear in the FCT and sparked calls for urgent attention to safety, infrastructure, and emergency medical response. HRH Alhaji Aliyu urged authorities to prioritise the repair of community schools and the availability of antivenom in hospitals to avert further loss of lives.

“These tragedies highlight the dangers of crumbling infrastructure and inadequate emergency response,” Aliyu said, praying for divine intervention and swift action by the relevant authorities.

4 signs that snakes may be in your room

Previously, Legit.ng reported that wildlife conservationist and veterinarian, Dr Mark Ofua, has said that one could live with a snake in their home for years without even knowing it.

The snake expert, who founded the Saint Mark's Animal Hospital, Lagos, made this statement during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng. Dr Mark explained that a snake can be in one's house for years without being detected.

Another way to tell if a snake is in your house is when you hear rustling and sounds in your storage room or cupboard.

Source: Legit.ng