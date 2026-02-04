The Senate urged federal and state governments to ensure hospitals nationwide stocked and made available essential antidotes like snake anti-venom and emergency medicines

The Nigerian Senate has urged the federal and state governments to take immediate steps to ensure hospitals across the country stock life-saving antidotes such as snake anti-venom and other emergency medicines.

The call followed the reported death of rising singer Ifunanya Nwangene, who tragically lost her life from a snake bite due to delayed antivenom treatment, leading to widespread outrage in the country.

The lawmakers made the call on Tuesday after adopting a motion sponsored by Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule (APC, Lagos West), who raised concerns about the growing number of medical emergencies that require urgent intervention.

Leading the debate, Senator Adebule listed snakebites, scorpion stings, poisoning cases, drug overdoses and other forms of envenomation as emergencies that often turn fatal due to delays in treatment.

She warned that when hospitals fail to provide specific antidotes on time, victims face avoidable deaths or long-term health complications.

Ifunanya’s reported death mentioned

According to Daily Trust, the senator referenced the reported death of Miss Ifunanya Nwangene, who allegedly died after being bitten by a snake in Abuja.

Adebule described the incident as a painful reminder of how gaps in Nigeria’s emergency preparedness can cost lives.

The lawmaker noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies snakebite envenoming as a neglected tropical disease.

She stressed that countries like Nigeria must prioritise timely access to safe and effective antivenoms due to how common such incidents remain.

Adebule also pointed to constitutional provisions that place responsibility on the government to safeguard citizens’ welfare.

She cited Section 17(3)(d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates the provision of adequate medical and health facilities, as well as Section 14(2)(b), which states that the welfare and security of the people is the primary purpose of government.

Senate laments lack of antidotes in hospitals

According to the motion, many hospitals—both public and private—either do not stock key antidotes such as antivenoms and anti-toxins or keep them in insufficient quantities.

The Senate noted that this often forces patients to move between hospitals during the critical “golden hour,” leading to dangerous delays, unnecessary referrals and preventable deaths.

Senate makes compulsory demand for private hospitals

After adopting the motion, the Senate urged health regulatory authorities to make the stocking of essential antidotes a compulsory requirement for licensing, registration and renewal of accreditation for private hospitals.

The lawmakers also called for improved budgetary allocation and efficient supply mechanisms to ensure public hospitals have the required emergency drugs.

The Senate further directed the Federal Ministry of Information and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to launch nationwide sensitisation campaigns.

The campaigns, lawmakers said, should educate Nigerians on the importance of going to the hospital immediately after snakebites, poisoning and other emergencies, while discouraging delayed treatment.

Senate proposes new building safety rule

In addition, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to strengthen the National Building Code.

It is recommended that the installation of Non-Return Valves (NRVs) be made mandatory in buildings to prevent rodents and snakes from entering homes through drainage systems.

Lawmakers said the measures were aimed at preventing avoidable deaths and improving Nigeria’s emergency healthcare response, especially as incidents of snakebites and poisoning continue to occur across the country.

