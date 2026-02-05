Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun stepped back from public preaching after his political prophecy failed

He apologised publicly and accepted responsibility following Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s decisive victory in the NPP primaries

His decision sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticising him and others praising his accountability

Ghana - A prominent Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, has announced his decision to step back from public preaching and prophetic declarations after his widely publicised political prophecy failed to materialise.

Legit.ng gathered that prophet ElBernard had predicted that businessman and former Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, would emerge victorious in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries ahead of the 2028 general election. Contrary to his prediction, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the contest convincingly.

Prophecy placed ministry credibility on the line

Ahead of the primaries, Prophet ElBernard publicly staked his ministerial credibility on the prophecy, insisting that nothing could stop Agyapong from winning.

Speaking on Asempa FM before the election, he said:

“I put 27 years of hearing from God and 18 years of pastoring the church on the line that Kennedy Agyapong will win the presidential primaries of the opposition party.”

He added:

“I saw it in the spiritual realm. Kennedy has already won the primaries and is preparing to face the NDC in the 2028 elections.”

The prophet even authored a book containing a chapter dedicated to the prophecy, detailing how the 65-year-old politician would clinch the party’s ticket.

Ghana election: Bawumia wins decisively

Voting took place across 333 polling centres in all 16 regions of Ghana on 31 January. Official results showed Dr Bawumia securing 56.4 per cent of the votes, while Agyapong polled 23.7 per cent.

Other contenders recorded lower figures, with Dr Bryan Acheampong scoring 18.5 per cent, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum 1.02 per cent and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong 0.2 per cent.

The outcome stunned many followers of Prophet ElBernard, particularly given the confidence with which he had delivered the prophecy.

Public apology and acceptance of responsibility

Minutes after the results were confirmed, Prophet ElBernard issued a public apology, admitting that his prophecy was inaccurate.

“That word did not come to pass. I missed it. I was wrong, and I am sorry. I ask for your forgiveness,” he said.

He further acknowledged the impact of his words, stating:

“Because I spoke publicly with prophetic authority, many people trusted what I said and were affected emotionally, spiritually and politically. I take full responsibility for this prophetic word and apologise to everyone who trusted me but ended up hurt and disappointed.”

Decision to step back from public ministry

During a subsequent church service, the prophet told his congregation that he would temporarily withdraw from public preaching, prophecy and pulpit ministry, BBC reported.

“In the spirit of responsibility, I have decided to step back from public teaching, preaching and pulpit ministry. This is to allow me time to reflect, pray and seek better understanding of how revelations should be handled," he said.

He, however, reassured members that he would remain involved behind the scenes.

“Even though I am stepping back from prophecy, I will still be in the background to pray, study and grow,” he added.

Mixed reactions on social media

The announcement sparked varied reactions online. While some social media users criticised the prophet and labelled him a false prophet, others commended him for taking responsibility.

“Not everyone owns up when they get it wrong,” one user wrote, urging the public to forgive him.

Meanwhile, prophets who had predicted Dr Bawumia’s victory took to social media to celebrate. One of them, Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi of Conquerors Chapel International, shared a video of himself and his family celebrating with cake and champagne labelled “prophecy fulfilled”, a move that also attracted criticism.

Background and profile of Prophet ElBernard

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, 45, is the founder of SpiritLife Revival Ministries in Accra. He describes himself as a prophet, author, forex trader and cryptopreneur.

Beyond his prophetic ministry, he is known for philanthropy, including scholarship schemes for students and mentorship programmes for young entrepreneurs.

In 2024, he supported veteran gospel musician Edward Boateng with a new car and scholarships for his children after a video of the singer’s financial struggles went viral.

In the past, some of his prophecies, including his prediction that John Mahama would win the 2024 presidential election, were seen as accurate.

See the video here:

Authorities urge caution on prophecies

The Ghana Police Service has repeatedly cautioned religious leaders, especially ahead of election periods, to avoid prophecies that could cause fear or panic.

Since 2021, preachers have been urged to exercise restraint, with the presidency also encouraging the submission of prophecies with national security implications for vetting.

Prophet ElBernard’s decision to step back is now being viewed by many as a significant moment in ongoing debates about prophecy, accountability and politics in Ghana.

