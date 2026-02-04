Cubana Chiefpriest has explained why he is backing the APC and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

This was after online critic Verydarkman called him and questioned his support for IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

The socialite made known reasons for supporting the ruling party and revealed plans to contest for a federal seat under the APC

Nigerian socialite and nightlife entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest has explained why he is throwing his support behind the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His explanation came after popular online critic Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), publicly questioned his stance.

VDM called out Cubana Chiefpriest over his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The TikToker reminded the nightlife businessman of his earlier statement, where he said Tinubu wouldn't get up to 10k votes from the Southeast if political activist Nnamdi Kanu was still locked away in Sokoto prison.

VDM wrote, “MNK still dey Sokoto prison. You don rush go dey campaign for the same President Tinubu,” suggesting that Cubana Chiefpriest’s support contradicted his previous position.

Responding to the criticism, Cubana Chiefpriest said he could not help Nnamdi Kalu from the opposition, insisting that aligning with the ruling party was a strategic decision.

He explained that he has always been a member of the APC and pointed to the influence of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, whom he referred to as “my father,” noting that the governor has worked hard for the party.

“@verydarkblackman I no fit help MNK from opposition. I have always been an APC. My Father Governor Hope has worked so hard with APC for me not to support him as DG Renewed Hope,” he wrote.

The socialite also clarified that although he worked for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi during the last election while serving as a special adviser to Governor Uzodinma, his political allegiance has now shifted fully to the APC.

“Last election as special adviser to Governor Hope, I worked for Peter Obi. But this time I dey with Asiwaju,” he added.

Cubana Chiefpriest further revealed his political ambition, announcing plans to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives under the APC party in his constituency.

“Me self I dey run for federal house for my constituency under APC,” he said.

See his post below:

How netizens reacted to Chiefpriest's statement

unbreakableblackbadger said:

"Cos u Dine with them doesn't mean you should side them when they're on the wrong track, Big Light Up to u VDM my Respect grew More stronger now."

jahbleesss said:

"I laughed and commented on that CP post that day, but some gullible people cry under my comment. At the end of the day, these people nor really care, they are after their own benefit and if they feel sidelined, they come social media come rant and act like they are with the masses just to get pity from the mumu masses. As them not invite CP for that meeting for Del borough, he come cry and shade everybody for the meeting acting like he was fighting for MNK and people were praising him because tension was high then, now them don call am for back Oga don join them 🤣🤣🤣 Igbo nor go tell themselves the truth, always looking for an enemy outside when the real enemy is within. Na themselves be their own biggest enemy."

shahulhameed7965 said:

"Him don attack obi cubana and Chief priest,I didn't see any of you say he's trying to spoil Igbo man business ooo, because una no like them but when it touches your favorites una go talk say him wants to being them down. Eh no go better for all of you hypo....crites."

reganh0833 said:

"God please protect vdm cos they might want to lock him up before the election and release him after the election God please protect him."

godwin2cute said:

"Cubana couldn't wait for Nnamdi KANU to be out.. He was too excited for the position .. My brother keeper my asss.. Very soon some Igbo online eye will clear that Nnamdi KANU is not being held by the presidency but by his own people.. Last last they have left Nnamdi KANU and start pushing their own interest."

big_godfrey7 said:

"MNK said Igbo man are easy to buy with money and they will betray you, VDM you're a man."

jamesfavourite12 said:

"Me I just no say na noise chief priest dey make."

