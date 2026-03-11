A Turkish football commentator has found fault with Victor Osimhen despite his performances at Galatasaray

Osimhen is leading Galatasaray’s charge in the UEFA Champions League and has them one step in the quarter-final

The Turkish champions take a narrow one-goal advantage to Anfield next week for the second leg against Liverpool

Turkish football commentator Erman Toroglu has found fault in Victor Osimhen’s performances since the striker joined Galatasaray permanently.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and his performance convinced the club to sign him for record-breaking numbers.

Erman Toroglu tells Victor Osimhen to leave Galatasaray. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

He scored 37 goals and eight assists in all competitions. Galatasaray signed him for a Turkish record €75 million and pays him an annual salary of €21 million.

These numbers prove how much of a superstar he is in the Turkish Super League and how popular he is among the fans of the Istanbul-based club.

He has been outstanding for the Lions in the UEFA Champions League, which is a major part of why the club signed him, to improve their performance in Europe.

Galatasaray are in the Round of 16 of this season’s Champions League and have one leg in the quarter-final after beating Liverpool 1-0 in Istanbul.

Erman Toroglu criticises Osimhen

Football pundit Erman Toroglu has made a scathing assessment of Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray despite delivering for the club since signing permanently.

Toroglu claimed that the striker will decline if he continues to stay at Galatasaray and will only continue because he doesn't pay taxes in Turkey.

“If Osimhen continues for another two years, his performance will decline. Of course, he'll stay because, unlike in Europe, there are no taxes or anything on his salary,” he said as quoted by GS Gazette.

“But today, when you look at Osimhen, he's regressing. But I won't complain about the money he's getting; it's 50% of this team's budget. He's literally squeezing oil out of a fly.

“If I were Osimhen, I'd leave the team. He's not even getting the passes he wants anyway.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has 18 goals and seven assists this season and is unlikely to match his last season’s tally for goals, but fair to him, he has been injured and missed a month due to his participation at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria.

Erman Toroglu criticises Okan Buruk despite win over Liverpool. Photo by BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Toroglu also hit out at Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk and claims that Liverpool will eliminate the Turkish champions from the Champions League in the second leg.

“What kind of football is this? Galatasaray has a large squad, and they still can't play well. Coach Okan can't utilise this team. He can't surpass Fatih Terim either,” he said.

“I'm sorry to say this, but under these conditions, they can't eliminate Liverpool. There's a huge difference between the Liverpool they beat and this Liverpool.”

Why Osimhen won't join Barcelona, Bayern

Legit. ng analysed why Victor Osimhen won't join Barcelona and Bayern Munich despite the two clubs having concrete interest in signing him.

His huge salary at Galatasaray is a major stumbling block, as it would take nearly double what he currently earns for clubs in mainstream Europe to sign him.

