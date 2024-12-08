Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has conceded defeat in Ghana’s 2024 elections and congratulated former leader John Mahama

In a concession speech delivered on Sunday, December 8, Bawumia stated that internal data from his party indicates that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has secured victory

The presidential election was conducted nationwide on Saturday, December 7, but the electoral commission of Ghana has yet to announce the final results officially

Accra, Ghana - Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s vice president and ruling party candidate, conceded defeat on Sunday, December 8, to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Bawumia admitted Mahama won the country's presidential election.

Ahead of the official announcement, Bawumia informed journalists that he respects the electorate's decision to vote for change.

Previously president of Ghana between July 2012 and January 2017, Mahama acknowledged the call from the ruling party candidate in a post on the X (formerly Twitter) page, describing his victory as “emphatic.”

1) John Mahama: Has a connection with Nigeria

In August, Mahama disclosed his connection with Offa, Kwara state, northcentral Nigeria.

The Ghanaian politician made this revelation in a public event, a clip that went viral at the time.

Speaking about Nigeria, Mahama explained:

"My stepmother is Nigerian, who raised me. She comes from Offa in Kwara state."

Mahama detailed his personal history, highlighting a period of exile during a coup in Ghana that led him to live with his stepmother in Offa.

He added:

"I had to come and stay with my stepmother for many years in Offa, so I know Offa quite well."

2) John Mahama: Former Ghana vice president

Mahama served as vice president of Ghana from January 2009 to July 2012.

He took office as president on July 24, 2012, following the death of his predecessor, John Atta Mills.

3) John Mahama: Ex-minister in Ghana

Mahama served as deputy minister for communication between 1997 and 1998.

Later, in 1998, he became the substantive minister for communications.

4) Mahama: Dad to ex-professional footballer

Mahama is married to Lordina Mahama. Mahama has five children named Shafik, Shahid, Sharaf, who formerly played for Rostocker FC in Germany as a striker, Jesse and Farida.

His family is multi-faith, consisting of Christians and Muslims.

Sharaf Mahama, a sports enthusiast, secured a licensed FIFA agent certificate earlier in 2024 following the examinations organised by the world football governing body.

The feat made him a licensed FIFA football agent for the scouting, promotion, and development of football talents both locally and internationally.

Sharaf is the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Sharaf Mahama Foundation, a Ghanaian-based organisation said to be devoted to the promotion of community development through sports, health, and education.

5) John Mahama: Three-time member of parliament

Mahama, 65, was first elected to the parliament of Ghana in the 1996 elections to represent the Bole/Bamboi Constituency for a four-year term. In 2000, he was re-elected for another four-year term as the member of parliament for the Bole/Bamboi constituency.

He was again re-elected in 2004 for a third term.

