Police Recruitment: List of Basic Requirements for 2026 Constable Screening Exercise
- The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) outlines essential documents for the 2026 Police constable screening exercise
- All candidates must dress in all white and follow strict guidelines to avoid disqualification
- The NPF said the screening takes place at designated venues as indicated on each applicant's invitation slip
FCT, Abuja - The full list of the document required documents and items required for candidates in the ongoing 2026 Police constable screening exercise has emerged.
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said applicants are expected to present the listed document and strictly comply with all instructions to avoid disqualification.
The screening exercise will take place at approved venues as specified on each applicant’s invitation slip.
As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the NPF said applicants are to appear at their designated screening centres dressed in white canvas shoes, white T-shirts, white shorts, and white stockings.
Requirements for 2026 Police constable screening exercise
The documents outlined in the guidelines include:
1. Guarantors Form
2. Application Submission Slip
3. Invitation Slip
4. Credentials Screening Form
5. Physical Screening Form
6. In addition, candidates must come to the screening venue with the following items:
7. Invitation Slip (showing assigned table)
8. Credentials Screening Form
9. Original National Identity Number (NIN) printout or NIMC-issued card
10. O’ Level (GCE/SSCE) Certificate
11. Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age
12. Local Government/State of Origin Certificate
13. Trade Test/Certificate (for specialist applicants only)
14. Duly completed and signed Guarantors Form, with photocopies and passport photographs of referees attached
15. Original and duplicate copies of credentials, neatly arranged in two separate white flat files with recent passport photographs attached.
Recruitment of 50,000 police officers
Recall that the federal government announced physical and credential screening for 50,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force between 9 March and 18 April 2026.
The Police Service Commission chairman, Hashimu Salihu Argungu, reaffirmed that the recruitment exercise was free of charge and warned applicants against fraudsters.
PSC spokesman, Torty Njoku Kalu, issued the official notice directing successful applicants to the recruitment portal and screening centres nationwide.
How to apply for Nigeria Police Force recruitment
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force and Police Service Commission have opened the recruitment portal for 50,000 constables following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive.
The exercise, aimed at boosting internal security and police manpower, will begin on December 15, 2025, and close on January 25, 2026.
Authorities released step-by-step guidelines for eligible Nigerians interested in applying for both general duty and specialist positions.
