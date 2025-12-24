Pastor Michael Mike has dismissed the viability of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) as a serious platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential elections

Ikeja, Lagos state - Ahead of the New Year, cleric Michael Mike has released his annual 2026 prophetic declaration, highlighting warnings for notable Nigerian figures, including Ibrahim Babangida and Asari Dokubo.

Delivering the message via a Facebook post titled 'Prophecy for the Year 2026,' the cleric prophesied that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, will contest in the 2027 Lagos State governorship election.

Nigerian cleric reveals 2026 prophecies

Pastor Mike's message can be read in full below:

The Lord said there will be good agricultural boost (in 2026). I saw a bag of rice sold 30 thousand naira. The Lord showed there will be a bridge collapse, but there won't be any hurt. Let's pray over it. Germany should pray against war eruption in their country. I saw their soldiers getting prepared for war. Saudi Arabia will support Nigeria financially. Atiku Abubakar will celebrate the wedding of one of his daughters. Seyi Tinubu will not be nominated for Lagos governorship. The new coalition ADC will have very strong issues that will make some prominent men decide to move out. There will be a lot of marital settlements by a lot of celebrities in Nigeria. The Lord said we should pray for the family of Ibrahim Babangida. Please, let's pray. Dangote Refinery should pray against fire outbreak. The Anioma state will not be created by next year. It is just a political game. Buhari's son will bag an appointment by the government. Europe will carry the world cup. The Lord said pray for Asari Dokubo. There will be a boost in Nigeria's economy, but there will be heavy protests. The Lord said we should pray for Portable. Evang Ebuka Obi's mum, please let's pray for her. I saw Ghana airplane nearly crash but God didn't allow it to happen. Pray for Cubana Chief Priest. I saw heavy international allegations that want to attract foreign security agency. I saw Adamawa governor sacking some of his commissioners over misconduct. I saw Chelsea rejoicing. They are about to carry a cup in England. Kylian Mbappe is closer to Ballon d'Or. I saw it. Davido is very closer to Grammy Awards. Write it down. Let's pray against heavy flood that will cause dam damage in the northern part of Nigeria.

