Up to N10m Grant: Gov Abiodun Unveils Youth Empowerment Blueprint in Ogun State

Ogun state's government has launched a youth empowerment blueprint targeting unemployment and innovation across sectors

Governor Abiodun explained the reason why his administration took the decision, highlighting the role of the youths in nation-building

The initiatives include financial grants, digital skills training, and enhanced participation in agriculture and governance

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Dapo Abiodun-led Ogun state government has unveiled a comprehensive blueprint for youth empowerment in a bid to harness the energy and creativity of its youthful population.

Legit.ng gathers that Ogun state, having one of Nigeria’s youngest populations, faces both the challenge of unemployment and the opportunity to channel youthful ambition into economic transformation.

To address this, the Ogun state government launched a multi-sectoral approach spanning entrepreneurship, digital innovation, vocational training, agriculture, governance participation, and sports development.

Why I prioritised youth empowerment - Gov Abiodun

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Governor Abiodun said his administration prioritised youth empowerment because the "youths are the bedrock of society."

"Governments that seek long-term prosperity deliberately invest in youth empowerment. In Ogun state, we have placed youth development at the centre of the administration’s growth strategy," the governor was quoted as saying.

The governor further noted that over the past few years, his administration has adopted a multi-sectoral approach that focuses on entrepreneurship, digital innovation, vocational training, agriculture, governance participation, and sports development.

The state government, in the statement, listed some of the youth empowerment programmes cutting across the different sectors.

Up to ₦10 million grant available under OGYES

According to the Ogun state government, the Ogun Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurial Programme (OGYES) is designed to promote innovation and business ownership among young people.

The government said the programme provides financial support for youths seeking to start or expand their businesses.

It added that grants ranging from about ₦500,000 to as much as ₦10 million have been made available to support youth-led ventures in sectors including retail, manufacturing, technology and services.

The state government also said the programme facilitates access to interest-free digital loans to help young entrepreneurs overcome barriers to accessing capital.

According to the government, supporting youth-led enterprises is expected to reduce unemployment while encouraging young people to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Digital and ICT skills training

The Ogun state government said the Dapo Abiodun-led administration has also introduced programmes aimed at equipping young people with digital and information technology skills.

According to the government, thousands of youths are being trained in areas such as software development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data science, blockchain technology and digital marketing through partnerships with technology training organisations.

The government cited the CyberSquad Training initiative, a public-private partnership between the state and Cybervilla, as one of the programmes producing certified digital technicians capable of handling advanced hardware and software challenges.

It also pointed to the establishment of the Ogun TechHub as a platform for young people to explore opportunities in innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-driven businesses.

According to the government, developing a digitally skilled workforce is important for Ogun state due to its proximity to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial and technology hub.

Revitalising technical and vocational education

The Ogun state government said it has also focused on strengthening technical and vocational training to meet the manpower needs of the state’s growing industrial sector.

According to the government, all eight Government Technical Colleges in the state have been rehabilitated and upgraded with modern facilities to support practical skills training.

It said youth training programmes now cover trades including welding, electrical work, carpentry, painting and building construction.

The government also cited the €3 million Momas TVET Centre for Electro-Technology in Ogun state, supported by AUDA-NEPAD and German/EU funding through SIFA, as part of efforts to train young Nigerians in solar technology, smart metering and electrical maintenance.

Youth participation in agriculture

The Ogun state government said it is also promoting youth participation in agriculture by presenting the sector as a modern and profitable enterprise.

According to the government, thousands of young people have been encouraged to participate in agribusiness through broiler production schemes and the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

It said the initiatives provide both financial and technical support to young farmers.

The government also highlighted the Soilless Farm Lab training programme, which it said is designed to train young agripreneurs in modern farming techniques such as hydroponics.

According to the government, the programme demonstrates that agriculture can be profitable and sustainable when driven by technology.

Youth engagement in governance and sports

Beyond economic programmes, the statement said the Dapo Abiodun government is encouraging youth participation in governance through youth summits, leadership forums and policy discussions.

According to the government, these platforms allow young people to interact with government officials and contribute to policy conversations.

The government also said sports development forms part of its youth engagement strategy, noting that youth tournaments, festivals and training clinics are organised to help young athletes develop their talents.

Overall, the Ogun state government said the initiatives form part of a long-term strategy to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and inclusive development among young people.

According to the government, investing in youth development today will help build a future driven by enterprise, innovation and leadership in the state.

